autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

2018 BMW i8 Roadster Teased Once More Ahead Of L.A. Premiere

14 Nov 2017, 9:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Introduced at the 2013 International Motor Show Germany, the i8 sits at the top of the BMW i lineup for obvious reasons. But by the end of November, the title of king of the hill will go to the i8 Roadster.
64 photos
2018 BMW i8 Roadster teaser2018 BMW i8 Roadster teaser2018 BMW i8 Roadster teaser2018 BMW i8 Roadster teaser2018 BMW i8 Roadster teaser2018 BMW i8 Roadster teaser2018 BMW i8 Roadster teaser2018 BMW i8 Roadster teaser2018 BMW i8 Spyder2018 BMW i8 Spyder2018 BMW i8 Spyder2018 BMW i8 Spyder2018 BMW i8 Spyder2018 BMW i8 Spyder2018 BMW i8 Spyder2018 BMW i8 Spyder2018 BMW i8 Spyder2018 BMW i8 Spyder2018 BMW i8 Spyder2018 BMW i8 Spyder2018 BMW i8 Spyder2018 BMW i8 Spyder2018 BMW i8 Spyder2018 BMW i8 Spyder2018 BMW i8 Spyder2018 BMW i8 Spyder2018 BMW i8 Spyder2018 BMW i8 Spyder2018 BMW i8 Spyder2018 BMW i8 Spyder2018 BMW i8 Spyder2018 BMW i8 Spyder2018 BMW i8 Spyder2018 BMW i8 Spyder2018 BMW i8 Spyder2018 BMW i8 Spyder2012 BMW i8 Spyder Concept2012 BMW i8 Spyder Concept2012 BMW i8 Spyder Concept2012 BMW i8 Spyder Concept2012 BMW i8 Spyder Concept2012 BMW i8 Spyder Concept2012 BMW i8 Spyder Concept2012 BMW i8 Spyder Concept2012 BMW i8 Spyder Concept2012 BMW i8 Spyder Concept2012 BMW i8 Spyder Concept2012 BMW i8 Spyder Concept2012 BMW i8 Spyder Concept2012 BMW i8 Spyder Concept2012 BMW i8 Spyder Concept2012 BMW i8 Spyder Concept2012 BMW i8 Spyder Concept2012 BMW i8 Spyder Concept2012 BMW i8 Spyder Concept2012 BMW i8 Spyder Concept2012 BMW i8 Spyder Concept2012 BMW i8 Spyder Concept2012 BMW i8 Spyder Concept2012 BMW i8 Spyder Concept2012 BMW i8 Spyder Concept2012 BMW i8 Spyder Concept2012 BMW i8 Spyder Concept
As the name implies, the Roadster is an i8 with the metal roof swapped for a soft top. The arrival of the Roadster at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, which boasts redesigned headlights, is believed to pave the way for the i8 LCI. And as expected from a mid-cycle update, BMW worked its magic to breathe new life into the three-cylinder turbo-engined midship supercar.

Based on the detailed description of a gentleman invited at one of the i8 Roadster private reveal events, one such upgrade is the head-up display. Now showing the rev counter and gear the Aisin 6-speed transmission is in, the plug-in hybrid i8 is further expected to get a little bit more power.

It is believed the 1.5-liter ICE stays put at 231 PS (228 horsepower) and 320 Nm (236 pound-feet) of torque. By comparison, the hybrid synchronous electric motor driving the front wheels is expected to offer more get-up-and-go. In other words, the electric motor will bump the current model’s total system output to just under 400 metric horsepower.

Except for the roof, the other big difference between the i8 Coupe and i8 Roadster is the number of seats, with the ragtop confirmed with a two-seat layout. Similarly to the Coupe, the Roadster will be manufactured at the BMW plant in Leipzig alongside the i3. In regard to electric driving range, the 7.1 kWh lithium-ion battery with a usable capacity of 5.2 kWh is up for a bump, although it remains to be seen by how many kilowatt-hours.

The biggest “what if” regarding the i8 Roadster and facelifted i8 Coupe, however, is the chassis. The rumor mill suggests the i8 safety car in Formula E offers a glimpse of what’s in the pipeline. More to the point, the safety car features modified mounting points and upper wishbones, revised dampers and springs, 20-inch alloy wheels, 245/35 and 285/30 Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires, and a 15-millimeter lower ride height.

2018 BMW i8 Roadster teaser bmw i8 roadster PHEV 2018 BMW i8 LCI BMW
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Crumple Zones Work Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Replace Your Car Battery Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
BMW models:
BMW M3 CS (F80)BMW M3 CS (F80) MediumBMW X2 (F39)BMW X2 (F39) CrossoverBMW i3sBMW i3s CompactBMW i3BMW i3 CompactBMW M5 (F90)BMW M5 (F90) MediumAll BMW models  