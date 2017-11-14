2018 BMW i8 Roadster Teased Once More Ahead Of L.A. Premiere

As the name implies, the Roadster is an i8 with the metal roof swapped for a soft top
. The arrival of the Roadster at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, which boasts redesigned headlights, is believed to pave the way for the i8 LCI. And as expected from a mid-cycle update, BMW worked its magic to breathe new life into the three-cylinder turbo-engined midship supercar.
Based on the detailed description
of a gentleman invited at one of the i8 Roadster private reveal events, one such upgrade is the head-up display. Now showing the rev counter and gear the Aisin 6-speed transmission is in, the plug-in hybrid i8 is further expected to get a little bit more power.
It is believed the 1.5-liter ICE
stays put at 231 PS (228 horsepower) and 320 Nm (236 pound-feet) of torque. By comparison, the hybrid synchronous electric motor driving the front wheels is expected to offer more get-up-and-go. In other words, the electric motor will bump the current model’s total system output to just under 400 metric horsepower.
Except for the roof, the other big difference between the i8 Coupe and i8 Roadster is the number of seats, with the ragtop
confirmed with a two-seat layout. Similarly to the Coupe, the Roadster will be manufactured at the BMW plant in Leipzig alongside the i3. In regard to electric driving range, the 7.1 kWh lithium-ion battery with a usable capacity of 5.2 kWh is up for a bump, although it remains to be seen by how many kilowatt-hours.
The biggest “what if”
regarding the i8 Roadster and facelifted i8 Coupe, however, is the chassis. The rumor mill suggests the i8 safety car in Formula E offers a glimpse of what’s in the pipeline. More to the point, the safety car
features modified mounting points and upper wishbones, revised dampers and springs, 20-inch alloy wheels, 245/35 and 285/30 Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires, and a 15-millimeter lower ride height.