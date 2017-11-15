autoevolution
 

2019 BMW Z4 and Toyota Supra Share Nurburgring Testing Session

15 Nov 2017
by
What does the rumor mill say?
While BMW is testing the 3rd generation Z4 roadster, Toyota is developing its 5th generation Supra. Both prototypes are now at the Nurburgring, taking advantage of the last days of clear weather before winter hits.

We're eager to see if the Z4 and Supra will also go to the Arctic Circle. They're not designed for the snow, but cars with a low center of gravity are usually pretty stable under slippery conditions.

The Supra was widely expected to come out at the Tokyo Motor Show, but it didn't. Instead, we're now hoping to see the sister sportscars to show up at roughly the same time in 2018. They have similar production schedules, so that makes the most sense.

Both the Z4 and the Supra have come a long way since their early testing phase. They now have cool-looking LED taillights and have even sprouted some aero elements during development, suggesting track versions will be available.


There are quite a few interesting things being said recently. One is that the Supra will be a GR product, just like the dozen or so cars recently shown in Japan. This goes as far as to claim the Supra won't wear the Toyota badge, which could be right in Japan, but not everywhere else.

For the Z4, reports claim that the M40i will be available in two versions, a basic one with 340 HP and a stripped-down track version with 370 HP. Is the M2 in trouble?

Despite BMW having some awesome six-cylinder engines, it's being reported that the Supra will adopt a new twin-turbo 3.5-liter with some Bavarian technology, but also Japanese hybrid equipment. So they really will be entirely different cars in that regard, since the Z4 will have a full range going as low as 200 HP.

Regardless, both these 2-seaters will be assembled at the Magna Steyr factory in Austria.

2019 toyota supra 2019 bmw z4 G29 BMW Z4 Nurburgring spy video spyshots
