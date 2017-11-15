autoevolution
 

Is This The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series? Prototype Fights Porsche 911 GT2 RS

You would imagine that, with snow having hit the Nurburgring, the Green Hell doesn't deliver too much news-worthy material these days. However, you can expect the capricious weather to keep carmakers at bay, with the final days of prototype testing for 2017 being fully exploited. And one of the spiciest machines that's currently doing its thing on the Ring is the Mercedes-AMG GT QM.
We just made up that name, with the initials standing for "question mark" and that's because we're not sure about the actual label of the supercar. While the prototype sports a covered GT R badge, the production vehicle could come as the GT Black Series or as a road-going version of the GT4 racecar.

Regardless of the moniker, we're dealing with a rival for the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS. And with the Zuffenhausen animal currently holding the Nurburgring production car lap record (think: 6:43), we're expecting a monster from Affalterbach.

After all, the GT R, which currently tops the range, already comes with the Beast of the Green Hell nickname. As we learned in previous spy episodes, the prototypes for the newcomer pack a plastic rear window, indicating that the rear-wheel-drive machine will be put on a diet.

As for the firepower, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of the GT R already offers 610 hp on other Mercedes-AMG models and we could see the unit being taken even higher for the newcomer. Until we get more info on the matter (the velocity tool could debut next March, at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show), you can listen to the growl of the prototype here.

While you'll find the Affalterbach stormer at the 9:04 point of the clip, the footage also shows the new Toyota Supra, which can be seen at 6:32. Keep in mind that the fifth-generation Supra might not wear the Toyota badge, possibly getting the Gazoo (Racing) moniker.

