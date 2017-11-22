2019 BMW M340i (G20) Flies in Nurburgring Testing, Could Get Rear Air Suspension

The 2019 BMW 3 Series is currently in the final stages of development, with a recent piece of Nurburgring spy footage allowing us to check out the M340i doing its thing.

However, oil burning fans will not be forgotten, with the upcoming M340d catering to their needs by delivering around 320 ponies. Both rear-paw and xDrive versions should be available regardless of which pump you use when reaching the gas station.



Underneath the still-camouflaged skin of the G20 BMW 3 Series, we'll find the CLAR architecture that already serves the 3er's bigger brothers. Thanks to a lightweight treatment including aluminum and perhaps a bit of CFRP from



Nevertheless, the generation change is expected to bring a sixe boost: while the wheelbase will grow by about 2cm (0.7 inches), the overall length of the vehicle should increase by 6cm (2.3 inches). The rumor mill talks about the Bimmer being gifted with air suspension, but we wouldn't expect such an option to extend past the rear axle.



As for the cabin of the next-gen 3er, a recent series of spyshots has



The most prominent changes come from the fully digital instrument cluster and the new gear shifter.



Most of the other interior bits were camouflaged and yet we expect the German automotive producer to boost the perceived material quality - it's no secret that BMW has been left behind by Audi and Mercedes-Benz in the race for cabin premium feel.



The G20 generation of the BMW 3 Series will make its debut next year and you can expect plenty of fresh details of the Bavarian model to come your way by then.



