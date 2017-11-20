2019 BMW 8 Series Shows Up in German Traffic, M850i Rumors Increase

The 2019 BMW 8 Series is now just months away from the moment when production kicks off and a prototype of the Grand Tourer has recently been spotted testing in German traffic. The timing for the test car sighting is perfect, since the world wide web is boiling with rumors on the new 8er topic - the Bavarian automaker is expected to introduce an M850i model.

We've talked about the 850i and its V8 might on multiple spyshot occasions, but the automaker should give this the M Performance treatment, which means the badging will switch to M850i.The M Performance model will be a middle point between the Grand Tourer version slotted beneath it and the performance-focused M8 that will serve as a range-topper.Since the carmaker's warm division has gifted us woth the brilliant M550i xDrive, which should share its twin-turbo V8 with the newcomer and the twin-turbo V12-animated M760Li xDrive , it would only make sense for the 8 Series range to receive such a model.And while the M8 will tempts velocity fans with at least 600 hp, you can expect the M850i to offer at least 500 ponies. And while both 8er derivatives will come with all-wheel-drive, it will be interesting to see the differences between the two in this area.Of course, the M Performance treatment will also target other areas of the car, such as the suspension - the German automotive producer will work on the setup for the adaptive dampers of the 8 Series.As for the rest of the 8er range, you'll get to choose between multiple 3.0-liter inline-six units, be they gas or diesel mills. A plug-in hybrid powertrain is also likely. We're expecting this to get the 840e iPerformance badge and borrow the gas-electric powertrain of the 730e iPerformance, which involves a 2.0-liter turbo-four and an electric motor.The 2019 BMW 8 Series is scheduled to hit the market next year, so we'll get multiple occasions to get even further under its skin by then.