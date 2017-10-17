autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2019 BMW 3 Series Has New Gear shifter, Digital Instrument Cluster

The BMW 3 Series is the best-selling model of the Bavarians, and that's because there are very few things wrong with the car. In fact, apart from the limited space in the rear seats (not helped by the prominent transmission tunnel, as per RWD cars), there's not much you can criticise about the 3er.
That makes the switch to a new generation all the more important, which is why BMW has been testing the sedan thoroughly over the past few months. Especially since this new model - codenamed G20 - is going to bring quite a few new features.

We can't say much about the exterior design since the cars are still wearing plenty of camouflage, but BMW is becoming just as predictable as Audi, so all you need to do is look at the new 5 Series and take a few steps back so it appears smaller.

While that's not necessarily a bad thing, we sure would like to see a little more variety from the premium German manufacturers throughout their lineups. But let's not be too hasty and only judge the new BMW after the wrappings come off.

We've already listed everything we know about the 3 Series so far, such as the weight loss (40 kilograms - 88 lbs - lighter) or the size increase (6 cm - 2.3 inches - longer overall). It's also supposed to receive an average power output buff for its gasoline engines of seven horsepower and 20 Nm (15 lb-ft).

The car you see in these pictures is actually a hybrid of the plug-in variety. The current generation already has one in the form of the ActiveHybrid 3 which uses a 2.0-liter turbo engine and an electric motor for added boost as well as limited zero-emissions cruising.

The new one should come with improved all-electric range, though the exact numbers are anyone's guess right now. Expect it to top the 248 hp of the current model, but not by much. BMW promised to offer PHEV and BEV versions for most of its products in the coming years, with the battery-powered 3 Series being particularly important because it would go against the Tesla Model 3.

Moving on inside, this set of images manages to snap a few novelties. For instance, the 3 Series gets a knobbier gear shifter with the "Park" button moved in a rather inconvenient place. It also appears to hide a large central display under that rag, while the all-digital instrument cluster is plainly obvious.

Not exactly the greatest surprises considering what BMW's competitors have been up to, but it's always nice to get a confirmation. The new G20 is expected to debut late next year, so we'll most likely get tons of other peeks at the sedan in the meantime, inside and out.
