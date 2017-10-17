autoevolution
 

2019 BMW 3 Series Prototypes Spotted at Gas Station Before Nurburgring Testing

17 Oct 2017, 14:38 UTC ·
by
The 3 Series is an automotive equivalent of a gateway drug. Young executives take it and instantly think they are Nurburgring racing drivers. That's why BMW is making sure to test the new one at the world's most famous track.
This week, our spy photographers were able to film two next-gen 3 Series sedans at a gas station, right before they set off to do some hot laps. These aren't the last word in track fun, but for a drug, it's relatively safe and fun.

Jokes aside, this is a hugely important project for BMW. Even though the company is more concerned with SUVs these days, the 3 Series remains the core of the executive sedan series. Plus, there's a good chance it will be the cheapest RWD model after the 1 Series and 2 Series switch to FWD.

Codenamed G20, the successor to the F30 is based on the same platform as the 5 Series. We're all expecting an increased wheelbase, slightly wider tracks, and a lighter chassis. How much lighter? Well, at least 40 kg (88 lbs) thanks to a diet of aluminum and CFRP. From bumper to bumper, the G20 will be about 6 cm (2.3 inches) longer than its predecessor with about 2 cm (0.7 inches) of that being between the axles.

Under the hood, we'll find a familiar variety of 1.5, 2.0 and 3.0-liter engines, with an electrified model or two added in. Small power bumps will be made across the range, starting with the 316d, which will go from 115 to 136 HP. The popular 318d will boast 163 HP instead of 150 HP, while the 320d will boast a very impressive 204 HP (up from 190 HP).

Both M340i and M340d models will be available, packing 370 HP and 320 HP, respectively. They will slot under a new M3 which will make use of a 48V hybrid system. However, only the M340 models will have xDrive.

