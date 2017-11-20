Porsche 718 Boxster S Attacks 750 HP BMW M5 in Kamikaze Drag Race

Drag racing can hardly be called a priority for Porsche sportscars, with Zuffenahsuen machines being focused on mixing driving thrills with astounding lap times. However, this doesn't mean that two-door machines wearing the Porsche crest aren't fit for straight line battles. In fact, such animals are so brilliant at sprinting that their owners can sometimes engage in ludicrous battles. Case in point with the 718 Boxster S we're here to show you, which recently duked it out with a BMW M5.

We're looking at an M5 belonging to the now-retired F10 generation and this Bavarian beast has been taken pretty far from its factory condition. To be more precise, the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 of the super-sedan has been pushed all the way to 750 hp. At least this is what the owner of the four-door missile states.So yes, the BMW packs more than twice the power of the 718 Boxster S (the Poscha has 350 ponies, remember?), but this doesn't keep its driver from throwing the gauntlet. The two slabs of German went for a rolling start, which means the Porsche lost its standing start grip asset.The Zuffenahusen animal serves as the camera car, so those of you wondering how the downsizing brought by the 718 generation has affected the soundtrack of the mid-engined delight will get their answer in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.If the white M5 you're looking at feels familiar, it's probably because we've shown you this Bimmer engaging in drag fights before. For instance, we talked about the BMW duking it out with a Ferrari 458 Italia , as well as with a McLaren 570S - however, we don't want to throw any spoilers your way, so those of you who missed the said battles should check them out in order to find out who reached the finish line first.