McLaren 720S Drag Races Twin-Turbo, Supercharged Lamborghini Huracans: 2,500 HP

It seems that the world wide web just can't get enough drag races
featuring the McLaren 720S, so we're here to bring you just that. So far, we've seen the freshest Macca around engaging in sprint battles against all sorts of contraptions and this time around the Brit dukes it out with a pair of Lamborghini Huracans.
6 photos
Of course, we're not talking about factory stock Huracanas, since the Raging Bulls would be left trailing in the Woking animal's wake. Instead, the Sant'Agata Bolognese beasts we're looking at have been taken down the forced induction path.
The green Huracan started out in life as a standard all-wheel-drive model with 610 hp. The mid-engined animal was fitted with a twin-turbo package. The bolt-on kit sees the 5.2-liter V10 heart of the thing delivering around 900 ponies at the crank, or 800 hp at the wheels.
As for the white Lambo, we're talking about a rear-wheel-drive incarnation of the Italian exotic. Nevertheless, its V10 motor has received a supercharger kit, one supplied by VF Engineering. Interestingly, the blower package delivers a similar output to the TT package.
It's worth noting that the forced induction kits we have here push the stock engine to the limit. After all, we are talking about a 50 percent boost in terms of crank horsepower.
When it comes to the McLaren 720S
, the British animal came in factory standard form. Nevertheless, you shouldn't trust the official 720 hp crankshaft number indicated by the nameplate of the supercar. That's because, as dyno tests have shown, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of the McLaren delivers about 770 hp.
As you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage below, the McLaren and the Lamborghinis duked it out on multiple occasions, using both standing and rolling starts. And we'd pay special attention to the upshift moments that spice up these races.