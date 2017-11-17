Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Purpose-Tuned Drag Racer Pulls Monster AWD Launch

Yesterday, we brought
you a photo of what was promised to be the world's first purpose-built Lamborghini Huracan drag racer. Meanwhile, Heffner Performance, the specialist behind the build, came up with more details. And while this Sprinting Bull is undoubtedly an insane build, it seems that we're dealing with a thoroughly upgraded drag racer, so the purpose-built term was probably used in a loose sense.
This time around, we're treated to a teaser video, one that shows the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine pulling a delicious take-off.
And there are a few things we need to mention. First of all, as the aftermarket developer says on Instagram, the V10 animal has kept its all-wheel-drive setup.
Nevertheless, the company described this vicious start as "some low boost suspension testing," (drag strip aficionados are certainly used to this approach).
Notice that the rear axle has been gifted with a drag racing-friendly setup. We're talking about an all-out approach, involving beadlock wheels and just the kind of rubber you'd expect.
As for all the muscle that gets sent to the prepped surface of the track here, we're expecting the twin-turbo package fitted to the 5.2-liter V10 mill of the machine to deliver north of 3,000 ponies - this is the kind of muscle level we've already met.
The posterior of the Lambo
is gifted with the type of hardware required by extreme running activities. We're talking about the aero tail of the thing and the parachute that helps keep things under control once the sprinting is complete.
We're pretty sure that the said developer will return with proper Christmas Tree action once the testing is completed. And we can't wait to check out the 1/4-mile and 1/2-mile numbers delivered by this Lambo. Meanwhile, you can check out the velocity stunts delivered by the V10 beast in the clip below.
About that "photoshop" we posted... You guys asked for it! Some low boost suspension testing in the newly updated @obprestigeauto ENVY. #teaser #heffnertwinturbo #heffnerperformance
