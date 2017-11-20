BMW B37 And B47 Diesel Engines Get TU1 Twin-Turbo Upgrade

Introduced in 2014, the B37 three-cylinder and B47 four-cylinder are found in many UKL-based models from BMW
and MINI
. But because the European Union is pushing for greener vehicles, the Munich-based automaker decided to upgrade the B37 and B47.
Dubbed B37TU1 and B47TU1, the engines differ from their predecessors in more than one way. The biggest change, however, comes in the form of forced induction. Compared to TU1-less variant, TU1 brings forth a twin-turbo system that blends performance with efficiency.
According to Bimmertoday.de
, the engines meet the EU6c emission standard and improve on thermodynamics thanks to the two-stage charging configuration. An exhaust gas turbocharger with variable turbine geometry takes care of the lower load range, whereas the upper load is the duty of a larger turbo that doesn’t benefit from variable turbine geometry.
B47TU1-engined 18d models stand put at 150 horsepower and 350 Nm of torque and 20d-badged models develop 190 horsepower and 400 Nm. The B37TU1, meanwhile, will be offered in two distinct tunes: 95 horsepower / 220 Nm and 116 horsepower / 270 Nm. Both engines continue to rely on a particulate filter, but the technical revision goes further than that.
From the report: “The modified design of cylinders and pistons, adjusted balancer shafts, and optimized combustion provide a significant reduction in engine noise and even more effectively prevent the already dramatically reduced diesel rumble from recent years.”
The B47TU1 upgrade for the 25d will follow at a later date, and according to the German publication, BMW
is expected to extract more ponies and torque from the four-banger that’s currently capable of 231 horsepower. “That’s fine and all, but what about improvements in fuel economy?”
As it happens, the automatic-equipped BMW X1 xDrive20d
with the B47TU1 is capable of 4.7 liters/100 kilometers and 123 grams of CO2 per kilometer on the New European Driving Cycle. The TU1-less variant in this application is rated at 4.9 liters/100 kilometers and 129 grams of CO2 per kilometer.