2018 BMW M5 Price Leaks For U.S. Market: $102,600

The price for the U.S.-spec F90 M5 comes courtesy of Bimmerpost
, which got its hands on the ordering guide for the twin-turbo V8-powered sedan. The document further reveals what comes as standard, and the list is as extensive as one would expect from a premium-oriented German car.
Adaptive full-LED
headlamps with automatic high beams, power tailgate, Harman Kardon surround sound audio, satellite navigation, heated steering wheel, Dynamic Damper Control, Lane Departure Warning, all of these are featured from the get-go. The price also includes and oil change at 10,000 miles or 12 months, extended Merino leather, and 19-inch M double-spoke wheels (style 705M bi-color with 275/40 and 285/40 tires).
The options list, meanwhile, is even longer than the standard equipment list. Azurite Black Metallic paint? Prepare to pony up $1,950 if you want your M5 in this color. Full Merino leather? Add $5,000. The Driving Assistance Plus Package and Executive Package come in at $1,700 and $4,000, though the most expensive option is the $18,300 First Edition.
The 2018 BMW M5 First Edition is a bit of a gem considering what it has going for it: M Sport exhaust, 20-inch wheels, Piano Black trim, Apple CarPlay phone mirroring, Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound audio, BMW Individual trim pieces, the M Driver’s Package, and so forth.
Available in Germany from €117,900 and in the UK from £87,160
, the F90 M5 is an auto- and AWD
-only affair. Fret not, though, for the 592 horsepower and 516 pound-feet sports sedan knows how to play ball when the going gets twisty, especially when M xDrive system is set to channel 100 percent of the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear axle.