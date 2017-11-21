autoevolution
 

2018 BMW M5 Price Leaks For U.S. Market: $102,600

21 Nov 2017, 11:48 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
At $102,600, the F90 is more expensive than pretty much all former-generation M5s. But then again, the F90 is the most advanced M5 of them all. As for the price, bear in mind the nearest rival comes in the form of the AMG-ifieid E63S, which retails at $104,400 before destination.
67 photos
2018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F90
The price for the U.S.-spec F90 M5 comes courtesy of Bimmerpost, which got its hands on the ordering guide for the twin-turbo V8-powered sedan. The document further reveals what comes as standard, and the list is as extensive as one would expect from a premium-oriented German car.

Adaptive full-LED headlamps with automatic high beams, power tailgate, Harman Kardon surround sound audio, satellite navigation, heated steering wheel, Dynamic Damper Control, Lane Departure Warning, all of these are featured from the get-go. The price also includes and oil change at 10,000 miles or 12 months, extended Merino leather, and 19-inch M double-spoke wheels (style 705M bi-color with 275/40 and 285/40 tires).

The options list, meanwhile, is even longer than the standard equipment list. Azurite Black Metallic paint? Prepare to pony up $1,950 if you want your M5 in this color. Full Merino leather? Add $5,000. The Driving Assistance Plus Package and Executive Package come in at $1,700 and $4,000, though the most expensive option is the $18,300 First Edition.

The 2018 BMW M5 First Edition is a bit of a gem considering what it has going for it: M Sport exhaust, 20-inch wheels, Piano Black trim, Apple CarPlay phone mirroring, Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound audio, BMW Individual trim pieces, the M Driver’s Package, and so forth.

Available in Germany from €117,900 and in the UK from £87,160, the F90 M5 is an auto- and AWD-only affair. Fret not, though, for the 592 horsepower and 516 pound-feet sports sedan knows how to play ball when the going gets twisty, especially when M xDrive system is set to channel 100 percent of the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear axle.

 Download attachment: 2018 BMW M5 ordering guide for U.S. market (PDF)

2018 BMW M5 price BMW M5 F90 BMW sedan US
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Replace Your Car Battery 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How Crumple Zones Work Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
BMW models:
BMW M3 CS (F80)BMW M3 CS (F80) MediumBMW X2 (F39)BMW X2 (F39) CrossoverBMW i3sBMW i3s CompactBMW i3BMW i3 CompactBMW M5 (F90)BMW M5 (F90) MediumAll BMW models  