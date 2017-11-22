Nurburgring Getting New Track Surface, Will It Change for 2018?

Now that the Nurburgring has closed its gates to automakers and the public alike, you shouldn't expect the Green Hell to be silent. In fact, things are quite agitated at the infamous German track these days and that's because the Ring is getting new asphalt.

We'll remind you that the Nordschleife also received some updates for 2017, with these even being redefined. For instance, the gravel trap at Brunnchen 2 was initial removed, with this being brought back before the 2017 seasons kicked off.



For now, we only have one image of the work being done for the 2018 layout - pixel tip to Instagrammer Carsten Wilhelm (via



Despite the fact that we only expect small changes, such as smoother and gripper tarmac, there's at least one supercar we can think of that will benefit from this. We're talking about the



You see, the golden bowtie explained that it preferred to rent out the track for the 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE this year and the results were more than awesome, since a machine that still qualifies as a muscle car went round the track in a stunning



Despite the fact that we spied the new ZR1 blitzing the Ring with a camera taped to its nose on multiple occasions, Corvette Chief Engineer Tadge Juechter told Road & Track that Chevy decided to leave the ZR1 hot lap for next season. And we may have just found out one of the reasons for that.



