2019 Aston Martin Vantage and Fisker EMotion Rear Ends - Who Copied Who?

Some cross-brand design similarities in the automotive world are bound to happen, especially in the aerodynamics-driven world of sports, super, and hypercars, so people usually choose to turn a blind eye and ignore it whenever it occurs.

However, while the car's rear has significant aerodynamic importance, that usually tends to focus on its air diffuser and the optional wing, and most definitely not the shape of the taillights. Which is what makes this uncanny resemblance all the more remarkable.



You see, Henrik Fisker is the man who designed the



He is presently building up hype around its latest endeavor, Fisker Inc.'s first product: the battery-powered EMotion which is scheduled to debut early next year at the



The design is in typical Henrik Fisker fashion, which is to say that the EMotion looks quite well. The front end might be a bit too busy for some, but the overall silhouette is as sexy as ever. We'll just have to wait and see whether Fisker actually gets round to building and selling the EV.



Aston Martin, on the other hand,



Indeed, the new Vantage and the Fisker EMotion bear a striking similarity when viewed from the rear. It's one of those things that once you notice, it's impossible to shake off. And why should you, when it's just so obvious?



