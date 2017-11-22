autoevolution
 

2019 Aston Martin Vantage and Fisker EMotion Rear Ends - Who Copied Who?

22 Nov 2017, 21:46 UTC ·
by
Some cross-brand design similarities in the automotive world are bound to happen, especially in the aerodynamics-driven world of sports, super, and hypercars, so people usually choose to turn a blind eye and ignore it whenever it occurs.
There are only so many ways in which you can design a body so that air will glide efficiently over it, which means everything apart from the front end, the part that bears the company's design identity, can look a bit generic. Think of mid-engined hypercars and you'll get a pretty good idea.

However, while the car's rear has significant aerodynamic importance, that usually tends to focus on its air diffuser and the optional wing, and most definitely not the shape of the taillights. Which is what makes this uncanny resemblance all the more remarkable.

You see, Henrik Fisker is the man who designed the 2005 Aston Martin Vantage, but his connection with the British luxury brand ended there. He then went on to launch his own businesses, first a coachbuilding company and then the now-defunct Fisker Automotive.

He is presently building up hype around its latest endeavor, Fisker Inc.'s first product: the battery-powered EMotion which is scheduled to debut early next year at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The car has been teased throughout this year before its full reveal a few months ago.

The design is in typical Henrik Fisker fashion, which is to say that the EMotion looks quite well. The front end might be a bit too busy for some, but the overall silhouette is as sexy as ever. We'll just have to wait and see whether Fisker actually gets round to building and selling the EV.

Aston Martin, on the other hand, is fresh off launching its new Vantage model just yesterday, and while the sports car looks almost completely different from the previous model, it still seems to have some familiar lines. Except you won't find the source inside Aston Martin's lineup.

Indeed, the new Vantage and the Fisker EMotion bear a striking similarity when viewed from the rear. It's one of those things that once you notice, it's impossible to shake off. And why should you, when it's just so obvious?

Is Henrik Fisker secretly working for Aston Martin? Has somebody leaked him the design well ahead of the release and he decided, for some reason, to make the rear of his new car a carbon copy of that of the Vantage? Commercially, it would make no sense. Or is it just one of those rare coincidences and we're looking too far into it? We would probably settle for that if it weren't for Fisker working for Aston Martin once. Let us know what you make of it.
