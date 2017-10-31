Bentley Bentayga Hybrid Spied Testing 416 HP Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Powertrain

We've been spying the Bentley Bentayga Hybrid for quite a while now, with the gas-electric SUV now having been spotted doing its thing on the Nurburgring.

As with a previous prototypes, a brief DVLA (the UK's Driver Vehicle and Licensing Agency) reveals that the pair of test cars seen here features 2,995cc engines.This means that the Bentayga Hybrid testers have borrowed the 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid's gas-electric setup, which involves a turbocharged V6 mill with the said capacity, delivering 416 hp (the 33 hp internal combustion engine is mixed with a 95 hp electric motor).We'll remind you that the Porsche stable also involves a meatier hybrid setup, namely the Panamera E-Hybrid's 460 hp powertrain, which makes use of a 2,894cc V6. The Panny's hardware mixes a 330 hp ICE with an 136 hp electric motor).Given the prototype details mentioned above, as well as the fact that the Cayenne and the Bentayga share their platform (the Porsche uses the short wheelbase version of the architecture), we're expecting the plug-in hybrid Crewe model to pack the 416 hp powertrain.Once the Bentayga paves the way for gas-electric Bentleys, you can expect the rest of the lineup to follow suit. For one thing, the British automotive producer has committed to electrifying 90 percent of its range by the end of the decade.Others carmakers talk about an all-electric future, labeling hybrids as a temporary solution, but Bentley, whose customers aren't willing to accept the range limitations dictated by current battery technology, sees these as a more serious solution for reducing emissions.And with the all-new 2018 Bentley Continental GT having debuted earlier this year, the Gran Tourer should receive a hybrid setup in 2018. With this being the first all-new incarnation of the Conti GT since the 2003 original, hybridsation was a priority when designing the lavish model.Returning to the Bentayga Hybrid, thecould make its debut by the end of the year.