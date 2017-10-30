autoevolution
 

Bentley Bentayga Becomes Most Luxurious Ikea Furniture Carrier

30 Oct 2017, 15:34 UTC ·
by
YouTuber Shmee150 must have a contract with Ikea because he went there when he had the Ferrari FF and now he's back in the Bentley Bentayga.
For whatever reason, the British supercar vlogger has moved to Frankfurt. And after renting out a "flat", he realized that the Germans don't provide any furniture. So it's off to the land of Swedish flatpacks to buy the essentials.

Since I'm the editor with the most Ikea furniture assembly experience, I've been assigned to cover what could be the most expensive vehicle ever to be fully loaded with DIY stuff. What next, the thrift shop?

The Bentayga is brand new having only done 900 kilometers on the trip across the channel. It's also got the Black Specification which replaces all the chrome with shiny but very dark trim.

Even though Ikea's booklets say exactly how you should lift more substantial items, I've often put out my back assembling furniture. However, Shmee says the massage seats are perfect for this. And even though it's a 5-meter SUV, the fact that it comes with 360-degree cameras means parking in the pick-up area is hassle-free.

While you could buy a Ferrari or a Lamborghini for this kind of money, the Bentayga is not only imposing but also immensely practical. With the rear benches folded flat, Shmee measures that the load area is 2.1 meters long. However, most practical Ikea wardrobes are 2.35 meters long (the boxes, not the actual furniture). But by folding the front seat forward, you can carry them.

The Bentley SUV also comes with the same air suspension system that's optional on the Audi Q7. At the touch of a button, this can lower the car to make loading easier. Of course, you can pay Ikea to carry the stuff and assemble it for about 15% of the products' cost. But where's the fun in that? Surely, the Bentayga was built for this!

