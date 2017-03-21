autoevolution
Mansory Bentayga Has Forged Carbon Fiber Widebody Kit

 
21 Mar 2017, 16:08 UTC
by
Tuning
The Range Rover people hope to put tuners out of business, but we don't see that happening when even the Bentley Bentayga can get a major boost of curb appeal at the hands of Mansory.
This project is called the Bentayga Black Edition and was one of several to debut at this year's Geneva Motor Show. It seems that the German company has figured out how to get the same forged carbon finish that Lamborghini offers. And because nobody else in the tuning world offers this, they wowed the Geneva crowd with a this Bentayga and a Ferrari 488.

Body kits that are made entirely of carbon fiber look expensive. Just take the full-fat Porsche 911 transformation that TopCar offers as an example. However, the finish Mansory came up with is different. The parts are still super lightweight and strong, but they look like they particularly since out of a meteorite shard.

Mansory's massively impressive kit includes everything from fender flares to new bumpers. Extra wings and a diffuser suggest this Goliath is destined for the track, especially as the forged composite technology is motorsport-derived. However, the hood is now the dominant piece of eye candy, together with its adjacent grille. Mansory has also added a couple of domes, though we can't say if this has anything to do with new turbochargers being fitted.

All we know for sure is the output of the 6-liter W12 is around 700 horsepower and 1,050 Nm of torque, up from 608 hp and 900 Nm of torque. As a result, the Mansory Bentayga Black Edition exceeds the top speed of the conventional Bentayga (301 km/h) by an additional 10 km/h. Don't ask us when and where that will be useful.

This big mother trucker rides on some aftermarket 23-inch wheels with a black paint finish. The interior has also benefited from a few custom touches, though it's not covered in forged carbon, as you would expect.



Mansory Bentley Bentayga 2017 Geneva Motor Show Bentley Bentayga
 
