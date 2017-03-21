Mansory Bentayga Has Forged Carbon Fiber Widebody Kit

The Range Rover people hope to put tuners out of business, but we don't see that happening when even the Bentley Bentayga can get a major boost of curb appeal at the hands of Mansory.





Body kits that are made entirely of carbon fiber look expensive. Just take the



Mansory's massively impressive kit includes everything from fender flares to new bumpers. Extra wings and a diffuser suggest this Goliath is destined for the track, especially as the forged composite technology is motorsport-derived. However, the hood is now the dominant piece of eye candy, together with its adjacent grille. Mansory has also added a couple of domes, though we can't say if this has anything to do with new turbochargers being fitted.



All we know for sure is the output of the 6-liter W12 is around 700 horsepower and 1,050 Nm of torque, up from 608 hp and 900 Nm of torque. As a result, the Mansory Bentayga Black Edition exceeds the top speed of the conventional Bentayga (301 km/h) by an additional 10 km/h. Don't ask us when and where that will be useful.



This big mother trucker rides on some aftermarket 23-inch wheels with a black paint finish. The interior has also benefited from a few custom touches, though it's not covered in forged carbon, as you would expect.







