2018 Bentley Bentayga Mulliner Is a Duo Tone Flagship with a Bottle Cooler

We can meet the Bentayga Mulliner, in all its lavish glory, next week, with the vehicle set to make its debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The most important feature introduced by the aptly-named SUV is the (optional) Duo Tone exterior finish, which you can admire in the images to your right."The elegant finish is achieved by choosing the perfect proportional balance point for the split, the resulting effect making the cabin and bonnet appear as though floating," Bentley explains.The good news for those who might not be able to acquire the new flagship due to its limited availability is that the two-tone finish becomes an option for the entire Bentayga range starting next month.Therides on new Mulliner Paragon wheels that come in a 22-inch size, featuring a seven-spoke design with floating center caps. Its Duo Tone theme is continued inside the car, where the front and the rear seats come in different colors, while the Mulliner embroidery and contrast stitching set the model apart.The list of custom features is headed by a new Mulliner Bottle Cooler mixing an illuminated chilling cabinet (doesn't that sound brilliant?) with Cumbria Crystal flutes. You'll find this upper-class hardware nicely tucked into the rear console.A special veneer couldn't be missing from such a vehicle, which is why we'll mention the Ombré Burr Walnut, which, according to its maker, "marks the transition from Black through to Burr Walnut,"Audiophiles and number fans will be trilled by Bentley reassuring us that the Naim audio system fitted to the Bentayga Mulliner is the most powerful, highest quality system in the class, employing a 1,950-watt, 21-channel amplifier.The twin-turbo W12 engine maintains its 600 hp output, so you can still do 0 to 60 in four seconds flat while enjoying all the luxurious bits mentioned above.We can meet the Bentayga Mulliner, in all its lavish glory, next week, with the vehicle set to make its debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.