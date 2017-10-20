autoevolution
 

New Bugatti CEO Confirmed: Stephan Winkelmann Leaves Audi Sport

20 Oct 2017, 15:17 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Born in 1964, Stephan Winkelmann is one of the most respected executives in the automotive industry. The 53-year-old German even spent two years in the army as a paratrooper, but Winkelmann left the military to start his professional career. And now, he’s the chief executive of Bugatti Automobiles.
22 photos
U.S.-spec Bugatti ChironU.S.-spec Bugatti ChironU.S.-spec Bugatti ChironU.S.-spec Bugatti ChironU.S.-spec Bugatti ChironU.S.-spec Bugatti ChironU.S.-spec Bugatti ChironU.S.-spec Bugatti ChironU.S.-spec Bugatti ChironU.S.-spec Bugatti ChironU.S.-spec Bugatti ChironU.S.-spec Bugatti ChironU.S.-spec Bugatti ChironU.S.-spec Bugatti ChironU.S.-spec Bugatti ChironU.S.-spec Bugatti ChironU.S.-spec Bugatti ChironU.S.-spec Bugatti ChironU.S.-spec Bugatti ChironU.S.-spec Bugatti ChironU.S.-spec Bugatti Chiron
The new role shouldn’t come as a surprise considering Wolfgang Durheimer handled both Bugatti and Bentley since 2014. Speaking of Bentley, the British automaker welcomes Adrian Hallmark as its chief executive officer. Durheimer, meanwhile, will remain in the Volkswagen Group as an advisor in motorsport-related projects, including the 2018 Pikes Peak electric prototype.

Winkelmann cut his teeth in the automotive industry for Mercedes-Benz and Fiat, then jumped ship to Lamborghini in 2005. In early 2016, the Volkswagen Group appointed him the head of Audi Sport GmbH, which was previously known as quattro GmbH. The change in name comes as a consequence of the newfound focus on rear-wheel-drive vehicles such as the 2018 Audi R8 RWS.

Matthias Muller, who’s role is chairman of the board of management of the Volkswagen Group, commented: ”I accept Wolfgang Durheimer’s wish to retire. At Bugatti he completed the era of the Veyron and, with the development of the Chiron, he has opened an exciting new chapter for the brand.” And from here on in, it’s obvious that Winkelmann has a lot to prove.

As you already know, the record-breaking Chiron is limited by its tire technology. And what’s more, Durheimer already opened the subject on the successor of the Chiron, which will almost certainly make the switch to some sort of hybridization in order to outperform any other hypercar on the planet.

The Venom F5 is already snapping at the heels of the Chiron, with Hennessey expected to confirm the 300-mph top speed at the 2017 SEMA Show. And in stark comparison to Bugatti’s technological masterpiece, the Venom F5 is manufactured by Hennessey on a significantly tighter budget. So yeah, it won’t be easy for Winkelmann to prove himself, but chances are he will bearing in mind the status of Bugatti within the Volkswagen Group and automotive industry.

Adrian Hallmark, who's aged 55, joins Bentley from the role of global strategy director at Jaguar Land Rover. Previously, he held positions at Porsche, Volkswagen, and Saab.
stephan winkelmann Bugatti Adrian Hallmark Bentley Volkswagen industry luxury
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How Crumple Zones Work Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System 10 Ways to Make More Money Selling Used Cars Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
BUGATTI models:
BUGATTI ChironBUGATTI Chiron ExoticBUGATTI Veyron Grand Sport VitesseBUGATTI Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse ExoticBUGATTI Veyron Super SportBUGATTI Veyron Super Sport ExoticBUGATTI Veyron Grand SportBUGATTI Veyron Grand Sport ExoticBUGATTI Type 251BUGATTI Type 251 ExoticAll BUGATTI models  