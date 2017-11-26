Electric Porsche Macan “Could Be A Possibility”

As you already know, Porsche is working 24/7 to ensure the Mission E
will be ready for production in 2019. The all-electric sedan, whose J1 platform will be shared with other automakers within the Volkswagen Group, will pave the way for additional battery-powered electric vehicles.
10 photos
One of those vehicles is an electric Macan, described by Porsche Cars North America chief executive officer Klaus Zellmer as “a possibility for us.”
Considering that Porsche is investing more than 3 billion euros (almost $3.6 billion) over the next five years toward electrification, offering a Macan-like EV
is not a question of “if”
but a matter of “when.”
The German automaker anticipates that one in two vehicles sold by 2025 will be electrified
, which is a must considering that CO2 emissions for the year 2030 are set at less than 67 grams per kilometer in the European Union. Half of the 30 percent reduction in emissions must be achieved by 2025.
Speaking to Automotive News
, development chief Michael Steiner said that Porsche will not struggle with the European Commission's target. And despite the increasing regulation of internal combustion-powered cars, Porsche intends to keep purists happy for as much as possible. "Customers should be the ones to decide,”
said Steiner. "The attractiveness [of the electrified vehicle lineup] should lead to a powertrain mix that ensures we are compliant."
Porsche is hoping the ICE-EV mix will work out, especially when considering two-thirds of all Panamera
models sold in Europe are specified with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It remains to be seen, though, if the 911 will rock down to Electric Avenue along with the Mission E.
The next-generation 911, which is scheduled to arrive in the third quarter of 2018, is designed with electrification in mind. But because weight is the enemy of all things sporty, Porsche didn’t make it clear if hybrid or all-electric powertrains are in the offing for the 911 Typ 992
.