Jay Leno Flogs 1974 Porsche 914-6 GT, Says He Wants to Buy One

We're talking about a 1974 Porsche 91406 GT - keep in mind that the German automaker ended 914 production in 1972, so the one we have here is quite a special car, one that fully deserves the restomod label.The air-cooled flat-six occupying the middle section of this machine purs along nicely as the former Tonight Show guest cruises along on the highway, but you'll also get to listen to this 911-borrowed engine screaming once the VIP aficionado puts the pedal to the metal.If we look at the rebirth of the example we have here, we'll notice that the tale kicks off with a $300 tub. Interestingly, the sportscar was restomodded using a melange of ingredients including a Le Mans tribute and cruising abilities that can allow the thing to be used for cross-country road trips.With the machine tipping the scales at around 2,000 lbs (about 900 kilos), this thing is incredibly tossable, and while Jay Leno might not talk about this, the smile on his face lets one know quite a lot about the handling of the machine.With the ever-increasing popularity of the Neunelfer having pushed the popularity of all classic Porsche models higher than ever before, prices for the 914 have also gone up. And with Jay Leno being well aware of this, we'll might just get to see his garage adorned with such a Porscha soon - check out the clue dropped at the end of the clip.