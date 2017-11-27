autoevolution
 

Jay Leno Flogs 1974 Porsche 914-6 GT, Says He Wants to Buy One

27 Nov 2017, 10:36 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Whether you prefer to be politically correct and label the Porche 914 as a VW-Porsche (this was an actual badge on the car, remember?) or would rather go all not-a-real-Porsche on the mid-engined sportscar, there's no denying the fact that this small go-fast machine has earned more and more appreciation as it aged. And the time has come for Jay Leno to enjoy the charms of one of the most spectacular 914s out there.
8 photos
Jay Leno Flogs 1974 Porsche 914-6 GTJay Leno Flogs 1974 Porsche 914-6 GTJay Leno Flogs 1974 Porsche 914-6 GTJay Leno Flogs 1974 Porsche 914-6 GTJay Leno Flogs 1974 Porsche 914-6 GTJay Leno Flogs 1974 Porsche 914-6 GTJay Leno Flogs 1974 Porsche 914-6 GT
We're talking about a 1974 Porsche 91406 GT - keep in mind that the German automaker ended 914 production in 1972, so the one we have here is quite a special car, one that fully deserves the restomod label.

The air-cooled flat-six occupying the middle section of this machine purs along nicely as the former Tonight Show guest cruises along on the highway, but you'll also get to listen to this 911-borrowed engine screaming once the VIP aficionado puts the pedal to the metal.

If we look at the rebirth of the example we have here, we'll notice that the tale kicks off with a $300 tub. Interestingly, the sportscar was restomodded using a melange of ingredients including a Le Mans tribute and cruising abilities that can allow the thing to be used for cross-country road trips.

With the machine tipping the scales at around 2,000 lbs (about 900 kilos), this thing is incredibly tossable, and while Jay Leno might not talk about this, the smile on his face lets one know quite a lot about the handling of the machine.

With the ever-increasing popularity of the Neunelfer having pushed the popularity of all classic Porsche models higher than ever before, prices for the 914 have also gone up. And with Jay Leno being well aware of this, we'll might just get to see his garage adorned with such a Porscha soon - check out the clue dropped at the end of the clip.

Jay Leno porsche 914 Porsche
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Replace Your Car Battery Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How Crumple Zones Work Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Understand Car Noises The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  