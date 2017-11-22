David vs. Goliath: Porsche 718 Boxster S Drag Races Mercedes-AMG G63

Few drag races between machines you can find in a showroom today would represent the idea of a David vs. Goliath battle more accurate than the sprinting brawl we're here to show you. And it's enough to mention the name of the opponents to understand why - we're looking at a straight-line battle between a Mercedes-AMG G63 and a Porsche 718 Boxster S.

4 photos



It's worth noting that, according to the YouTube label bringing us this drag race, the G63 we have here is in factory stock form.This means that the twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V8 heart of the offroader delivers 571 ponies. The high-riding beast is therefore overpowering the Porsche, but it's also aproximately twice as heavy and it's drag coefficient is about twice as bad.



As for the Zuffenahusen two-seater, the



A standing start would've allowed the G63 to make use of its all-paw hardware, but the two cars went for a rolling take-off - they kicked off the race at around 50 km/h (make that 31 mph).



Nevertheless, it seems like the



The Porsche 718 Boxster S was used as the camera car, which means that the aural side of the video below isn't nearly as impressive as it could've been. Nevertheless, this does allow us to listen to the Porscha, which lets us know that we're dealing with a PDK-gifted example of the mid-engined sportscar.



The two got together on an airfield in Sweden and, instead of wondering what determined the drivers of the two go-fast animals to engage in such a battle, we prefer to focus on their speedy duel.It's worth noting that, according to the YouTube label bringing us this drag race, the G63 we have here is in factory stock form.This means that the twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V8 heart of the offroader delivers 571 ponies. The high-riding beast is therefore overpowering the Porsche, but it's also aproximately twice as heavy and it's drag coefficient is about twice as bad.As for the Zuffenahusen two-seater, the 718 Boxster S we're looking at hasn't been touched by the aftermarket wand, which means it's 2.5-liter four-cylinder mill packs 350 horses.A standing start would've allowed the G63 to make use of its all-paw hardware, but the two cars went for a rolling take-off - they kicked off the race at around 50 km/h (make that 31 mph).Nevertheless, it seems like the Mercedes-AMG G63 went for a bit of an early start and we'll stop the spoiler here, since we don't want to ruin the giggles delivered by the video.The Porsche 718 Boxster S was used as the camera car, which means that the aural side of the video below isn't nearly as impressive as it could've been. Nevertheless, this does allow us to listen to the Porscha, which lets us know that we're dealing with a PDK-gifted example of the mid-engined sportscar.