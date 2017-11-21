autoevolution
 

McLaren 720S Pulls Amazing 9.7s 1/4-Mile Run, Beats P1, LaFerrari and 918 Spyder

21 Nov 2017, 14:56 UTC ·
By now, the McLaren 720S has already swept us off our feet with its sprinting abilities. However, while the 9.985s quarter-mile run delivered by Woking's new-age creature earlier this month did have such an effect on us, the Macca has now delivered an even sharper drag strip number.
To be more precise, a 720S recently managed to play the 1/4-mile game in 9.7s. The shenanigan took place during a private session held at the ATCO Raceway in New Jersey, with the trap speed of the British missile sitting at 147 mph.

Of course, when it comes to such numbers, the details are just as important as the goal itself. And we'll mention that the 720S was reportedly stock, with the thermometer showing 40 degrees Fahrenheit, the humidity being low and the DA sitting at -1,100 feet.

As for the McLaren 720S being more or less unable to deliver the pre-race burnouts that bring the rear tires to the proper temperature, the owner decided to use tire heaters prior to the runs. That's right, we said "runs", since the mid-engined animal delivered multiple runs with similar results.

And, even though the 720S' 1/4-mile performance barely goes below the 9.8s mark, this does mean that the carmaker's current Super Series model has outgunned the company's Ultimate Series beast, namely the P1, which needs 8.9s to complete the said task. And the same applies to the other two members of the Holy Trinity, namely the Ferrari LaFerrari and the Porsche 918 Spyder.

We'll remind you that sprinting skills of the McLaren 720S have already earned it the nickname of the supercar that hasn't lost a drag race. Of course, there are also expectations, but the only case we're aware of saw the Big Mag duking it out with a Porsche that had been dialed all the way to 1,300 hp.

P.S.: Certain drivers have already allowed the velocity of the Macca to turn against them by speeding on public roads.

