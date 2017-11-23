autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo Tests All-New Flat-Six Engine

Today is a happy day for Neunelfer aficionados since the 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo prototype has showed up in a new testing guise. While our photogs have come across the next-gen Turbo in the past, the prototypes have now moved from early state, which clearly resembled the 991 model, to a more advanced phase.
We've spied the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera and Carrera S on countless occasions, so it's easy to spot the differences between these base models and the Turbo prototype we have here.

It all starts with the beefier fenders, which conceal the wider tracks of the supercar. And the gaping air intakes in the rear flares supply the engine with fresh air.

Speaking of which, Zuffenhausen is expected to retire the 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six of the 991.2, introducing an all-new boxer mill. And with the current model delivering 540 hp, you can expect the new model to deliver around 600 ponies.

As for the Turbo S, this should follow the pathway set by the 2018 Panamera and the 2019 Cayenne, whose range-toppers come with the Turbo S E-Hybrid badge.

While the rumors about a 700 hp Porsche 911 hybrid have been floating around for a few years now, the German automaker has been switching between confirming and denying the introduction of a gas-electric Neunelfer.

Speaking of which, we could see the new-gen lineup including not one, but two hybrid models. Turbo S E-Hybrid aside, we could receive a 911 4 E-Hybrid model that should deliver GTS levels of performance, but with a greater focus on efficiency. Once again, this would resemble the model scheme used for the Panny and Cayenne.

While certain aficionados expect the next incarnation of the Porsche 911 to bow late next year, we could also see the newcomer landing in the first half of 2019. However, that refers to the Carrera models, while it could take up to a year for the Turbo to be introduced.
