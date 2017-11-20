Black Pepper Metallic Porsche 911 GTS Spied in Stuttgart, New Color Coming?

When talking about spyshots, it's only normal to expect a camo-covered prototype or a test mule that obviously hides different hardware under the body of a soon-to-be-retired model. However, this area of our website also welcomes color appearances such as the one we're here to show you. At first, the 911 we have here might appear as a 991.2 Carrera GTS with the standard wheels on the 991.1 Turbo and... an unusual color.

5 photos



The rear-engined delight was spotted in Stuttgart, the automotive producer's home city. And we've labeled it as a test vehicle since the hue isn't currently found on the Paint To Sample list - pixel tip to



Nevertheless, this shade might never make it to the PTS palette, as it could become one of the standard hues for the Neunelfers - as the current 991.2 incarnation of the flat-six wielder approaches the end of its life cycle, the German carmaker comes up with more and more colors aimed at keeping the fire alive.



As such, we could see the shade we have here reaching the configurator next year. In our book, the color allows the This is the second time today when we put "PTS" and "911" into the same sentence

Speaking of PTS goodies, we'll remind you that this special hue palette is That's right - we're looking at hue testing here, with this Neunelfer being dressed in what should be Black Pepper Metallic.The rear-engined delight was spotted in Stuttgart, the automotive producer's home city. And we've labeled it as a test vehicle since the hue isn't currently found on the Paint To Sample list - pixel tip to PTSRS for the image.Nevertheless, this shade might never make it to the PTS palette, as it could become one of the standard hues for the Neunelfers - as the current 991.2 incarnation of the flat-six wielder approaches the end of its life cycle, the German carmaker comes up with more and more colors aimed at keeping the fire alive.As such, we could see the shade we have here reaching the configurator next year. In our book, the color allows the Neunelfer to establish an even stronger connection to its ancestors, with its restrained appearance enhancing the understated aura of the sportscar.Speaking of PTS goodies, we'll remind you that this special hue palette is now available in the 2018 911 GT2 RS configurator. If you're willing to dress King Kong in such a color, you should be prepared to pay $12,830 for it. Then again, with a Weissach Package-gifted example starting at around $300,000, this shouldn't come as a surprise. After all, the PTS price is the same as in the case of the 2018 GT3, which roughly comes at half the price of a GT2 RS.