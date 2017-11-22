autoevolution
 

Acid Green Porsche 911 R Is a Contradiction

22 Nov 2017, 19:39 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Just when we though we had shown you all the possible 911 R (we didn't actually keep count to see if we had reached 991 units), we came across the eye-catching animal you can see here.
7 photos
Porsche 911 R driftingPorsche 911 R driftingPorsche 911 R driftingPorsche 911 R driftingPorsche 911 R driftingPorsche 911 R drifting
It looks like we're dealing with an example the three-pedal special that comes dressed in Acid Green. Of course, you can't always trust Instagram details when it comes to the hue of a car. And we can say the same about relying on pictures for this - some might look at this Neunelfer and see Porsche's Gelbgrun (Yellow Green) mixed with strange lighting conditions.

However, while we can't be 100 percent certain that we're dealing with Acid Green, we have to admit that this R draws attention like few others.

Interestingly, this goes against the purpose of the thing - keep in mind that the R is just as mighty as the GT3 RS, but comes with much tamer aerodynamics (think: no front wing air extractors and a shaved rear wing).

Speaking of the GT3 RS, we'll remind you this is the only Neunelfer derivative that has yet to be touched by the wand of the 991.2 mid-cycle revamp.

There's no reason to fret, though, since we've spied the Gen 2 GT3 RS on multiple occasions. It's worth noting that we have yet to see a prototype of the Rennsport Neunelfer being fitted with the 991.2 posterior elements, since all the test car we spotted still packed the outgoing model's back end.

Nevertheless, the front end of the machine did mix the nose of the 2018 GT3 with the said air extractors and a frunk lid that includes the GT2 RS' NACA ducts.

The RS badge is expected to bring an evolution of the 991.2 GT3's new 4.0-liter boxer, with the rumor mill talking about the result being a 4.2-liter engine with at least 425 hp.

However, Porsche has made it clear that the circuit dedication of the GT3 RS means the newcomer won't follow the GT3 down the six-speed manual path, so, as with the GT2 RS, we'll have to stick with the PDK.


 

All acid green 911 R! What do you think... 🤔 - Hot 👍🏻or Not 👎🏻?! © Photo: @collectorcarss _________________________ 👉🏻 Magazine: @911lnd

A post shared by 911 LND // Community! (@911legendsneverdie) on Nov 20, 2017 at 4:51am PST

porsche 911 R Porsche Porsche 911 cool
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Replace Your Car Battery Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  