Silver 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Gets Wasp Sticker Package

And while we still have a bit of waiting to do until we get to see the first 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS customer deliveries, we'll bring you the photos of such adventures as soon as we get our hands on them. As such, we've started coming across examples of the Gen 2 GT3 that had been taken down the aftermarket path. Of course, given the uber-young age of the Porscha, the mods we've seen so far are light.Case in point with the rear-engined animal we're here to show you today, namely a Silver example of the 991.2 GT3 . The Porscha has been taken to wrap specialist Absolute Motors , which has gifted the go-fast machine with a few of its goodies.Of course, it all started with the black and yellow stripe package, which now lets everybody know that the 991.2 generation has marked the switch from a 3.8-liter to a 4.0-liter flat-six. Nevertheless, the Zuffenhausen machine was also gifted with a paint protection film and a glass coating treatment.We'll remind you that the first Paint To Sample examples of the new GT3 have recently been spotted, with the hue-fantastic Porsches having probably reached their owners meanwhile.Speaking of the PTS magic reaching Porsche's current GT car lineup, these hues are now offered in the 2018 GT2 RS configurator. As is the case with the GT3, those willing to take their 700 hp Neunelferd down the PTS road should be prepared to spend $12,830 on the visual stunt - keep in mind that the impact of this optional extra isn't the same, since the GT3's MSRP roughly makes for half the starting price of a GT2 RS (King Kong comes with a price of $300,000 when fitted with the all-important Weissach Package).And while we still have a bit of waiting to do until we get to see the first 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS customer deliveries, we'll bring you the photos of such adventures as soon as we get our hands on them.