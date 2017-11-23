Leprechaun Special: Irish Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3

autoevolution
 

23 Nov 2017
by
Old Continent buyers of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 have now started taking delivery of their Paint To Sample machines, with the automaker's dealers welcoming more and more sweet-colored examples of the track-savvy Neunelfer.
The freshest example of this comes from the rear-engined beast we have here, which is dressed in Irish Green. The Gen 2 GT3 has been spotted in Ingolstadt, Germany, which many of you know as Audi's home turf - pixel tip to Instagram user felixfrucht for the spotting (via PTSRS).

It seems like the configuration of this particular car added all the right elements for a track stint, while skipping some of the other uber-expensive bits. As far as we can see from this image, the first part of the deal is covered by the PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware and the full bucket seats of the 911, which are shared with the 918 Spyder. Note that the banana-colored calipers draw even more attention since they're found inside Satin Black wheels.

Nevertheless, the headlights are not the full-LED units - we're dealing with the Xenon hardware instead.

Speaking of the new GT3, while we've shown you everything there is to see in terms of real-world appearances of the standard car, if we may call it so, we still have a bit of waiting to do.

That's because the 911 GT3 Touring Package has yet to reach dealers. However, Frank Walliser, Porsche Vice President for Motorsport & GT cars, recently swept us off our feet with the help of a GT3 TP.

The VP took the thing on a 1,000 km (under 700 miles) roadtrip, sharing his adventures on Twitter. Interestingly, the car hooned by the executive came in Midnight Blue Metallic, a hue that isn't offered on the GT3.

And, as you could expect, we've got our hopes up for the moment when the GT3 palette will include this wonderfully understated shade.


 

