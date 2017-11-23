Leprechaun Special: Irish Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3

A PTSRS Exclusive: A brand new PTS Irish Green (irischgrün; non-metallic UNI; Y79) 991.2 GT3 has just been delivered in Ingolstadt, Germany. Wheels in Satin Black, PCCBs, full buckets, and xenons with PDLS on this example. Deliveries of PTS GT3s are now well underway across Western Europe, so please shoot me a note if any pop up in your area. Much thanks to local reader @felixfrucht for the photos. And a happy Thanksgiving to my American friends. Cheers, from Toronto - Will #PTSRS

