autoevolution
 

Aston Martin Official Bashes The Volkswagen Group With The DBX

23 Nov 2017, 16:17 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Ground-hugging grand touring is what Aston Martin is mostly about. With the DBX, however, the British automaker aims to diversify the range with a low-slung crossover that was initially intended to borrow a platform from Mercedes-Benz. Still, that ain’t gonna happen, and for good reason.
29 photos
Aston Martin DBX Concept at GenevaAston Martin DBX Concept at GenevaAston Martin DBX Concept at GenevaAston Martin DBX Concept at GenevaAston Martin DBX Concept at GenevaAston Martin DBX Concept at GenevaAston Martin DBX Concept at GenevaAston Martin DBX Concept at GenevaAston Martin DBX Concept at GenevaAston Martin DBX Concept at GenevaAston Martin DBX Concept at GenevaAston Martin DBX Concept at GenevaAston Martin DBX Concept at GenevaAston Martin DBX Concept at GenevaAston Martin DBX Concept at GenevaAston Martin DBX Concept at GenevaAston Martin DBX Concept at GenevaAston Martin DBX Concept at GenevaAston Martin St Athan factoryAston Martin St Athan factoryAston Martin St Athan factoryAston Martin St Athan factoryAston Martin St Athan factoryAston Martin DBX ConceptAston Martin DBX ConceptAston Martin DBX ConceptAston Martin DBX ConceptAston Martin DBX Concept
The low-slung crossover went official at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show. Since then, the DBX Concept stopped by RAF St Athan, where Aston Martin bought three hangars from the Ministry of Defence. It’s in those hangars the DBX will be born, with production scheduled to start in 2019.

To give credit where credit is due, the DBX Concept looks unlike anything else Aston Martin did before or since. In fact, the company’s first utility vehicle doesn’t look anyting like other ultra-luxury crossovers, a detail chief creative officer Marek Reichman takes pride in. In fact, he argues that Aston Martin does it much better than the Volkswagen Group.

“It’s our platform, therefore it’s our proportion,” Reichman told Car Advice. “So it’s not an Audi Q7 with a Bentley face, it’s not a Volkswagen with a Porsche face – I know it came out as a Porsche but it started as a Volkswagen.” Shots fired, but the man has made his point loud and clear considering how hard it is for the Volkswagen Group to give all those MLB Evo-based sport utility vehicles their very own identities.

“It’s our architecture, so every millimeter is determined where I want it, where it’s right for vehicle architecture to make it drive, ride and handle beautifully, and have a brilliant internal package,” added Reichman. Reading between the lines, beauty will be on par with the way the DBX will handle in the twisties. And that’s thoroughly exciting considering how dynamically capable the all-new Vantage is in the most basic of configurations.

The Second Century-based DBX will be offered with 4.0-liter V8 and 5.2-liter V12 engines in the first instance. Later on, electrification will make its way into the range, with the DBX expected to be offered with hybrid assistance an as an all-electric SUV. The road to pure-electric drive will be spearheaded by the RapidE, which will debut in 2019 with know-how from Williams Advanced Engineering.
Aston Martin DBX Concept 2019 Aston Martin DBX SUV aston martin dbx crossover aston martin industry
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Replace Your Car Battery 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Crumple Zones Work The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
ASTON MARTIN models:
ASTON MARTIN DB11 VolanteASTON MARTIN DB11 Volante Roadster & ConvertibleASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage AMR CoupeASTON MARTIN DB7 ZagatoASTON MARTIN DB7 Zagato CoupeASTON MARTIN Vanquish SASTON MARTIN Vanquish S ExoticASTON MARTIN VulcanASTON MARTIN Vulcan ExoticAll ASTON MARTIN models  