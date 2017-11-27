autoevolution
 

Alpine A110 Hunts Down 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS in Nurburgring Testing Frenzy

With Nurburgring testing having reached new heights over the past decade or so, the Green Hell delivers all sorts of delights via the spy photogs stationed in that part of the world. For instance, prototypes doing their thing on the Ring allow us to check out spicy battles that would be very unlikely outside the track. Case in point with the Ring moment we're here to show you, which involves the new Alpine A110 and the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS.
The French sportscar happened to catch up with the third-gen CLS in Brunnchen, with the video below allowing you to easily compare the way in which the two handle this section of the track.

And while the model that helped revived Renault has already debuted, we'll have to wait until next year to see the 2019 CLS.

The pace difference between the two test cars is obvious, reminding us of the fact that the three-pointed star is expected to deprive the CLS of its V8 muscle in order to prevent cannibalization - keep in mind that the German automaker's four-door lineup is also set to welcome the Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door.

While we're talking off battles, it would be delicious to see the racecar incarnation of the Alpine A110 duking it out with the rumored 800+ hp hybrid version of the GT four-door.

While you can check out the said chase at the 2:57 point of the clip below, the rest of the video shows the third-generation CLS going about its testing business on the uber-demanding German circuit, so we wouldn't skip through the clip.

We need to point out that the testing footage seen here was captured earlier this year, with the 2017 Nurburgring season has now come to an end.

In fact, as you are reading this, the infamous German track in undergoing a series of changes. So far, we've seen the track getting resurfaced and we're expecting the updates to be limited, albeit with the aim of delivering a safer experience for next year.

