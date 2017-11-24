autoevolution
 

Green Carbon Bugatti Chiron with Orange Details Has a Polarizing Spec

24 Nov 2017, 11:49 UTC ·
by
Those of you who are tuned into our supercar and hypercar tales might be familiar with the orange and green spec present on this Bugatti Chiron and that's because we're talking about the signature colors of car collector gregb.23.
As usual, the aficionado has turned to social media to share the spec with the world and we expect this to be a proposal for his upcoming Chiron.

The exterior of the 1,500 hp monster is split between Blue and clear coat carbon, with orange being used for various accents. And it seems that the hue of the leather covering the cabin is closer to the last shade.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that an exterior color combo such as the one we have here will split opinions like few others. Nevertheless, as we mentioned above, those who are used to this collector's way of playing the supercar spec will recognize the color scheme from some of his other go-fast animals.

We're talking about machines such as a Pagani Huayra BC (the San Cesario sul Panaro automaker is only bringing 20 units of the BC to the world, remember?) and multiple Prancing Horses.

And there are two Ferraris in the man's collection that have caught our eye in particular. We're talking about a 599XX customer racecar and an F12 TDF.

Speaking of the F12 Tour De France, this saw Ferrari official recognizing the shade of green used by the collector - as you can see in the original paint sticker found in one of the images below, the "Verde GB23 Opaco" label has been added by the Maranello specialists.

As such, there are serious chances for this Chiron to reach the real world in the hues seen here and we can't wait to get our keyboard on the first photos of the Molsheim velocity behemoth.


 

Thoughts on the spec?! Happy #Thanksgiving #Bugatti #Chiron

A post shared by Greg B. «5 (@gregb.23) on Nov 23, 2017 at 1:48pm PST



 

She’s fast d #FinaliMondiali

A post shared by Greg B. «5 (@gregb.23) on Nov 2, 2017 at 10:35am PDT



 

Heading out, bye bye îù #Ferrari #F12TDF

A post shared by Greg B. «5 (@gregb.23) on Nov 7, 2017 at 11:09am PST



 

What a wonderful surprise! Grazie @ferrari îù #F12TDF #Ferrari

A post shared by Greg B. «5 (@gregb.23) on Nov 15, 2017 at 10:27am PST

Bugatti Chiron Bugatti hypercar supercar spec game pic of the day
