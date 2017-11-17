McLaren P1 Ruined by Transport Truck Crash in Cambodia, Five Injured in Accident

Hypercar crashes bring enough frustration on their own, but when such a machine gets damaged due to an incident regarding the truck that was supposed to take it from A to B in complete safety, the matter becomes even more irritating. Case in point with a McLaren P1 that was recently being hauled in Cambodia.

Here's to hoping we'll make it to 2018 without any other incidents of the sort. It seems that the truck transporting the Woking halo car collided with another truck, which was taking merchandise from Phnom Penh to Andoung Tuek.Alas, as the local media reports, the crash led to five people being injured.As you can notice in the images above, the Macca appears to have suffered serious damage. The front end of the hypercar, of which only 375 were built, was the most affected by the accident.Fortunately, the astounding rebuilding efforts McLaren has showcased before, such as the one involving Rowan Atkinson's former F1, should mean that this hyper-hybrid will return to the road after receiving the much-needed servicing attention.We'll remind you that this is the second time in less than a month when a transport incident gets in the way of high-velocity thrills. Last time we discussed such a matter, we showed you a trio of Dodge Challenger SRT Demons that burned inside a trailer. At least two of the muscle beasts seemed to have been destroyed by the flames.Fortunately, the driver of the truck whose trailer caught fire wasn't harmed.And while we're looking at a Challenger edition that is limited to just 3,300 units, Dodge reportedly announced that it would make sure the total number of Demons that hit the market remains unchanged (keeep in mind that 3,000 are destined for the US).Here's to hoping we'll make it to 2018 without any other incidents of the sort.