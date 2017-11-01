Three Dodge Demons Burn Down Inside Delivery Truck, Electrical Issue Rumored

With the first Dodge Challenger SRT Demon customers set to take delivery of their muscle behemoths soon, it appears that a fire is holding the process back. To be more precise, a set of images showing three fire-consumed Demons inside a delivery truck has surfaced online yesterday.

We've reached out to the automotive producer in search of some answers so we'll keep you posted. The images show that one of the cars has been entirely consumed by fire, while the other two also appear to have been seriously affected.We came across the pics on the hellcat forums, with the only positive side of the story being that the driver of the delivery truck wasn't hurt.Speaking of which, the truck, whose trailer has been severely damaged, appears to belong to Reliable Carriers, Inc, with forum chat mentioning that the fire had taken place in Michigan.As indicated by a Facebook conversation screenshot (you'll find this in the gallery above), a certain Adam Harrod, who claimed to work for the said transport company, stated that an electric issue with one of the cars started the fire, explaining that Dodge would be covering the costs of the trailer and the downtime.However, an account appearing to belong to the said company took to the forums to dismiss the info, but without shedding any further light on the matter."Reliable Carriers, Inc. would like to clarify that “Adam Harrod” is not employed at our company, nor has he ever been previously employed by us. The individual has been contacted by our attorneys. We have no other comments on the situation at this time. Thank you for your understanding," the said account's post read.Of course, we are now left with plenty of questions. First of all, with the happening having taken place yesterday, October 31st, this could be a well-Photoshopped Halloween prank.Secondly, everybody wants to know whether the flame-consumed 840 hp Challengers were actually customer cars - does this mean that one percent of the US-destined Demon production is now out?As for the source of the fire, we could be looking at an isolated problem, but this could also be an issue that would require Dodge to inspect other cars.We've reached out to the automotive producer in search of some answers so we'll keep you posted.