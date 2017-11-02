Honda NSX Reportedly Crashes On the Way Home from the Dealer in the UK

This is a sad time for Honda/Acura NSX fans, with a brand new example of the 2017 NSX having recently crashed in the UK. And if we go into the details of the accident, the story only gets worse.

We can see the white example of the



Alas, the supercar has sustained serious damage. The front apron is missing, with the hood also showing scars. And, as always in such cases, the damage underneath the vehicle can't be ignored.



And that's because there are cases when the said damage can be much worse than one would expect. For instance, you shouldn't be surprised to come across a totaled car whose body panels don't show all that much damage.



Fortunately, the situation we're looking at doesn't appear to be the kind of accident that would've had the potential to seriously injure the occupants of the vehicle, at least not if the seat belts were used.



Sadly, this isn't the first case of a crashed second-generation Honda/Acura NSX and, whenever such an accident happens, one can't help but wonder about the driving inputs involved.



You see, the Honda/Acura NSX isn't the kind of tail-out



You can check out the piece of footage below to see the damaged NSX resting on the grass. Here's to hoping that this uber-hybrid can return to the road once it receives the much-needed servicing attention.



