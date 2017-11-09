autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

18-Car Pile-up in India Caused by Air Pollution Is All Kinds of Scary

9 Nov 2017, 10:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Everybody knows that driving in India is akin to playing the Russian roulette. Of course, even with the massive overpopulation, that can't be true for the entire area of the country, but it definitely holds water for its major urban agglomerations.
7 photos
Indian highway pile-up caused by smogIndian highway pile-up caused by smogIndian highway pile-up caused by smogIndian highway pile-up caused by smogIndian highway pile-up caused by smogIndian highway pile-up caused by smog
You hear stories about unmarked roads where everybody drives by their own rules, which in the end seem to come down to just one: do whatever you want as long as you get away with it. You think it's all a romantic exaggeration to make things sound worse than they are, and then you speak to somebody who has actually driven there, and everything is confirmed. Plus, they might mention the cows as well.

With that in mind, the last thing Indian traffic needs is some additional problems - say a fog that drastically reduces visibility. Except this isn't fog as we know it; no, it's fog as the Chinese who live in Beijing or Guangzhou know it.

The ridiculously high levels of air pollution have gotten so bad in some parts of India that the smog is literally as dense as heavy fog. They say the recommended safe limit can be exceeded ten times, making air not only unbreathable, but also quite opaque.

This highway pile-up you see here happened near New Delhi, about 30 miles away from the Indian capital city which has recently been dubbed a "gas chamber" due to its air quality. The reason behind the recent hike in pollution levels are thought to be the colder temperatures and slow winds.

The footage shows the visibility was reduced to just about 30 feet or so (roughly ten meters), making driving on the highway almost like doing in at nighttime with nothing more than a torch to light the way. Add the fact not a lot of drivers had their lights on, and the only surprising thing is that this was the only pile-up.

It reportedly involved 18 vehicles, at least one of which was a big coach bus. The vehicles also look to be overloaded with people, making it an almost miracle there weren't more injuries. Also, they didn't look like they were in any rush to leave the cars, despite the threat of being rear-ended being very real at any given time.

india highway pile-up india crash highway pile-up air pollution smog crash
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Replace Your Car Battery Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Latest car models:
BMW M3 CS (F80)BMW M3 CS (F80) MediumTOYOTA Prius cTOYOTA Prius c CompactJEEP Wrangler RubiconJEEP Wrangler Rubicon Small SUVJEEP Wrangler Unlimited RubiconJEEP Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Medium SUVTOYOTA Land Cruiser 150TOYOTA Land Cruiser 150 Medium SUVAll car models  