Renault Duster Scores 0 Stars in Global NCAP Crash Tests

 
10 May 2017
Up until 2014, the UK-bound Dacia Duster came from India, after which they moved production to Romania. The Renault version of the popular crossover looks the same, but new crash tests from Global NCAP have shown Indians are paying top rupees for a deathtrap.
Indian cars have always had this problem, but a few companies have begun offering at least two standard airbags. However, the Duster's problem apparently has to do with airbags that are too small.

The Indian Duster still doesn't come with a standard airbag or ABS, even though it's classed as a premium SUV there. That's how it received the minimum possible score. Frankly, we don't know how NCAP can afford to destroy such expensive dummies.

Two airbags and ABS are fitted to the top-end RxS and RxZ grades, while the RxL grade gets a single airbag. Embarrassingly, the South American Duster was tested in 2015 and got four stars. The difference comes from improperly-sized driver airbags that don't stop the dummy's head from impacting the steering wheel.

As far as we know, all European models that are made in Romania have a 3-star rating from the Euro NCAP tests of 2011. So that would make India the least safest place to buy and drive the Duster.

"It is troubling that during the UN Road Safety Week, we yet again encounter a zero-star car in our crash testing in India. Renault produce the Duster in a number of markets, and yet it seems content to provide a version for India, which falls so far short on safety", Global NCAP's Secretary General, David Ward, commented.

Starting from October 2017, India too will adopt the UN testing protocol that includes a front offset and side impact crash. But most of the cheap cars sold there are likely to continue being offered without airbags, even though they have been saving lives for decades.





