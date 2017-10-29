Several Crashes Show the Adenauer Forst Needs a Car Park and an Insurance Office

Driving in everyday traffic is a pretty dangerous activity, so why would spinning around on an often narrow track with the same guys and girls around only this time with no speed restrictions or police be any different?

Well, it's not, and the only reason we don't see even more crashes during the Touristenfahrten days on the Nordschleife has to be that self-preservation manages to prevail more often than not and keep inexperienced drivers from going too crazy on the accelerator. Still, when you're really, really good, you don't need to be going all that fast to make a booboo.Just look at this Audi RS3 and, more to the point, the Volkswagen Golf R. The four-ring hatchback was minding its own business, keeping as much to the right as possible to allow the Golf to pass. Problem is, the right-hand side of the track also happened to be where the outside of the turn was. And that's precisely where cars tend to aim when their drivers forget about braking, go in too hard and understeer.This happened at the entrance to the Adenauer Forst section, which is where the majority of crashes take place. Why the organizers don't install some warning signs ahead of this turn is beyond us, but if things keep going at this rate, they'll be forged to pave that grassy bit on the right and turn it into a car park, because that's already what it's being used for (as seen in this 911 GT3 RS lap as well).The drivers could pull over there in complete safety and discuss terms. They could inspect the damage and decide whether to head home or keep going. If things get out of hand, perhaps an octagon would be useful as well where angry drivers could beat the hell out of each other in an organized manner. An insurance office would also make sense so that you can continue your session without having to worry about whether the repairs would be covered or not.Those are just a few ideas we think would make Touristenfahrten days more enjoyable for everybody. We also have another one, but this one might prove a little controversial. It involves installing a few watchtowers along the course of the track where snipers would be located. Their task would be to shoot all the drivers who decide to stop on the track, just like that Golf R (or the Ford Mondeo in the second clip) - they're no use to society anyway.