E39 BMW M5 Gets Slide-Happy in Violent Nurburgring Near Crash

28 Oct 2017, 9:08 UTC ·
by
Brunnchen is one of the trickiest corners of the Nurburgring, at least when it comes to those who aren't aware of the track's configuration. And the E39 BMW M5 driver we're here to show provides an excellent example of this.
The man stormed into Brunnchen 2 using the wrong line, while also carrying a bit too much speed into the bend. Fortunately, his senior M car was saved by the built-in understeer safety net.

However, since the Bimmer ended up leaving the track, it didn't take too long before things reached oversteer land. This time around, it was the turn of the gravel trap on the side of the track to save the day.

And while the driver did seem to push the brake a too early, thus amplifying the sideways tendencies of the M5, he did take his foot off the pedal before this became an issue. In the end, a dry cleaning bill seems to have been the only consequence of this episode.

While you'll find the said BMW adventure at the 2:45 point of the clip below, the rest of the footage is also worthy of your attention. And that's because we're dealing with a compilation showing the luckiest drivers to have engaged in Nurburgring Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) adventures this year.

And, speaking of tourist drives, we'll remind you that the track management has introduced a new rule for such events this week. As we explained earlier today, timing your Bridge to Gantry (the tourist configuration of the track, which skips the main straight) laps is now forbidden.

The Ring people have come to the conclusion that such a measure is necessary in an effort to keep drivers focused on the action, not the stopwatch.

And, as explained in the flyers talking about the rule, those who are willing to ignore it might get a ban.

