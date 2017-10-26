autoevolution
 

BMW Driver Acting like a BMW Driver Zig-Zags His Way to a Well Deserved Crash

26 Oct 2017, 14:21 UTC
by
We have nothing against BMWs, and we tend not to have any preconceptions about a person driving one of the Bavarian models - that bit in the title is just us succumbing to the socially accepted opinion that BMW drivers tend to be pricks.
Depending on the make of the car in the video, you can replace BMW with Audi, and sometimes even Mercedes-Benz - though Mustang drivers might feel a bit left out as well. This alone shows just how much truth the saying holds: there are bad drivers behind the wheel of any car, it's just that these few tend to offer the perfect mix of status-symbol and sporty performance.

That mix can mess with the minds of the more feeble among us, resulting in this kind of behavior on the road. You can just sense he's going to do something stupid from the first few seconds of the clip, and it's not just because we wouldn't have featured it otherwise.

The music, the way he looks around, his seating position, his hand placement on the steering wheel - everything spells disaster and we're sure that if all the other drivers around could have peeked inside his car, they would have pulled over, locked the doors and assumed the brace position.

Unfortunately for them, they couldn't. The guy was brimming with anticipation. He knew what he was going to do, he had it planned, and he couldn't wait to get onto the freeway and slam that throttle pedal to the floor. He didn't plan anything beyond that, but he just figured he'd make things up as he went.

And he did. He kept pushing the gas, moving the needle on that speedometer ever closer to its end, but he failed to calibrate his steering wheel inputs accordingly. After a few successful (if we can call them that) slalom moves from one lane to the other, the inevitable happens: he overcorrects, loses control and slams into the right-hand side railing.

This is the moment we notice he wasn't wearing a seatbelt either, which is fitting. As he bobbles around the car, he somehow manages to avoid another vehicle driving in the first lane. We can't tell whether it was by skill or by luck, but considering he stops the car perpendicularly on the road, we'd take our chances and go with the latter.

