Pagani Zonda PS 760 Loses Its Nose in Brutal UK Crash

The details surrounding the crash are scarce, but, thanks to info coming from Instagram, we can confirm that the Pagani was behind driven on A27 when the accident happened. A wet A27, that is.
The V12 machine was reportedly on its way the Saywell Track Days, so not only does its owner have to deal with the consequences of the accident, but quite a lot of aficionados at the said track have missed their opportunity to listen to the naturally aspirated wonder that is the AMG
-supplied V12 heart of this beast.
We're looking at a Zonda
PS that had received a 760-pony upgrade, with the thing having taken quite some damage.
Visually speaking, the worse part of the accident has to do with the nose of the car, which detached from the rest of the vehicle, being found across the road.
Alas, the posterior of the Zonda PS 760 has also been affected. There's no info on the driver or any potential passenger, though. Nevertheless, judging by the damage on the car, if the occupants had worn their seatbelts, they should've survived this one.
Returning to the blue hypercar mention we made in the intro, we'll remind you that yesterday we talked
about a McLaren P1 burning in the UK. The gas-electric hypercar was sadly consumed by the fire, as you can notice in the piece of footage detailing the incident.
And while it looks like the P1 would require an unbelievable amount of servicing attention to be brought back to the road, it seems like this Zonda has serious chances of returning among us.
P.S.: We added a pice of footage showing the Zonda PS 760 enjoying some better days at the bottom of the page.
333 OH NO !!!!!! 333 Not the best thing to see on the way to Saywell Track Day !!!! #pagani #paganizonda #paganizondaps
A post shared by Graham Milne (@grim1959) on Oct 21, 2017 at 12:10am PDT
RIP Pagani Zonda. 9
A post shared by Armenian Petrolhead (@armenianpetrolhead) on Oct 21, 2017 at 3:49am PDT
Oops! My favourite car normally on display at Saywell Track Days won't be there today. It's had a little accident on the way % #petrolped #paganizonda #pagani
