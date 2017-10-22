Horse Cart Crash Reveals One of Today's Worst and Most Dangerous Driving Habits

More on this:

1 Woman In Dinosaur Outfit Scares Horses, Causes A Multiple Vehicle Accident

2 Tesla Won't Say No to Any Type of Drag Racing, Goes Against a Horse

3 Cowboy Stops Bike Theft with Help from His Horse and Lasso

4 British Motorcyclist Turns into Cowboy, Stops Horse Running Rampant on the Road

5 Chinese Farmer Builds Robo-Horse Because... It’s Cheaper