Horse Cart Crash Reveals One of Today's Worst and Most Dangerous Driving Habits

Ever since inventing the wheel, humans have tried to get something or somebody else to provide the motivation needed to move it forward. Animals have been the obvious choice for centuries, but over one hundred years ago, the engine took over.
It didn't require visits to the vet, daily feeding or a home of its own - not to mention despite the occasional oil stain, it never pooped on the floor. Plus, it was much more powerful and didn't require telepathy to make it do precisely what you wanted it to.
One century later, and some people are still using horse
carts to get around. However, it's not because they're not convinced by the advantages of an internal combustion engine, but because they simply can't afford a car. It's not like the first thing that comes to your mind when you see somebody in a horse carriage is "they must have left their Range Rover at home today."
The laws prevent the vehicles from using certain types of roads, and the highways
are definitely prime contenders. At the same time, these people have very little consideration for traffic rules since they probably won't pay the fine anyway.
This video shows the encounter between a driver and one of these ancient vehicles as the latter was attempting to cross the road. Although not common, these situations can occur in the more impoverished parts of the world, so that's not the highlight.
What drew our attention was the driver's reaction to the whole debacle. He noticed the horse
and cart sitting perpendicularly on the road, and knows how slow these vehicles are to react. So what do they do? They start beeping.
No braking, no steering, just beeping. For a full second of sounding their horn, the driver did not take any real evasive actions. They do brake in the end and swerve to the right - away from the horse, which was the right decision - but it was all too late. The crash was only mitigated, but not avoided altogether.
Honking first shows the driver's priority wasn't avoiding the accident, but letting the other person know they were in the wrong. That's literally the opposite of the "safety first" approach that should be the core of everyone's driving style. Well, let's just hope the horse was alright, as it were the only innocent party involved.