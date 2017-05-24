autoevolution

Woman In Dinosaur Outfit Scares Horses, Causes A Multiple Vehicle Accident

 
24 May 2017, 16:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Wearing a dinosaur costume may be fun, but scaring people or animals with it can be extremely dangerous.
A 26-year-old woman in Charleston, South Carolina, learned this lesson the hard way, as she frightened a pair of horses that were pulling a carriage full of tourists.

The driver of the animal-powered vehicle told police officers that he yelled at the person in the dinosaur costume to get out of the way, as he anticipated something was wrong in the given circumstance, but she did not move and growled at the horses.

The two majestic animals that were used to pulling a carriage with 16 people plus driver onboard got scared, and presumably acted upon their reflexes.

Both horses jerked the wagon in an attempt to flee from the perceived danger, and the driver fell out in the ensuing commotion.

The two animals tried to go back, which caused the wheel of the carriage to roll over the leg of the driver. The vehicle itself hit the bumper of a parked automobile.

He was taken to the hospital to treat his injury, but his employer believes that the event was no accident, and that it was all deliberate.

According to Palmetto Carriage Works’ boss, animal activists have become more and more brazen in their protests against the rides they provide for South Carolina’s tourist attractions. He thinks that the incident was deliberate to show what can happen if horses get scared in a crowded place.

As Post and Courier explains, a $2,500 reward was offered by the Charleston Animal Society for those who provided information that led to the arrest and conviction of the person wearing a costume.

Witnesses told the police officers who arrived on the scene that a woman was wearing the dinosaur outfit, but they could not identify her.

The next morning, she turned herself into the local police precinct. According to law enforcement officers, she was charged with disorderly conduct, along with wearing a mask or disguise, and was then released. It is still not clear why she growled at two horses that were pulling a carriage.
horse carriage USA lol south carolina accident reward
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78