Woman In Dinosaur Outfit Scares Horses, Causes A Multiple Vehicle Accident

Wearing a dinosaur costume may be fun, but scaring people or animals with it can be extremely dangerous.
A 26-year-old woman in Charleston, South Carolina
, learned this lesson the hard way, as she frightened a pair of horses
that were pulling a carriage
full of tourists.
The driver of the animal-powered vehicle told police officers that he yelled at the person in the dinosaur costume to get out of the way, as he anticipated something was wrong in the given circumstance, but she did not move and growled at the horses.
The two majestic animals that were used to pulling a carriage with 16 people plus driver onboard got scared, and presumably acted upon their reflexes.
Both horses jerked the wagon in an attempt to flee from the perceived danger, and the driver fell out in the ensuing commotion.
The two animals tried to go back, which caused the wheel of the carriage to roll over the leg of the driver. The vehicle itself hit the bumper of a parked automobile.
He was taken to the hospital to treat his injury, but his employer believes that the event was no accident, and that it was all deliberate.
According to Palmetto Carriage Works’ boss, animal activists have become more and more brazen in their protests against the rides they provide for South Carolina’s tourist attractions. He thinks that the incident was deliberate to show what can happen if horses get scared in a crowded place.
As Post and Courier
explains, a $2,500 reward was offered by the Charleston Animal Society for those who provided information that led to the arrest and conviction of the person wearing a costume.
Witnesses told the police officers who arrived on the scene that a woman was wearing the dinosaur outfit, but they could not identify her.
The next morning, she turned herself into the local police precinct. According to law enforcement officers, she was charged with disorderly conduct, along with wearing a mask or disguise, and was then released. It is still not clear why she growled at two horses that were pulling a carriage.