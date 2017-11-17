Skoda Kodiaq Testing Hard at the Nurburgring Could Be the RS

The Skoda Kodiaq is already on sale in several major markets. So why is the manufacturer re-testing it at the Nurburgring?

5 photos



As SUVs continue to look like an unstoppable force, even mainstream manufacturers are figuring out how they can boost their corporate image using these performance high-riders.



But there's something a little off about what we see in the video, and we're not talking about the fact that the bumpers haven't been painted. When a high-rider is getting ready to make fast Nurburgring laps, the Volkswagen Group likes to fit a roll cage. However, we don't see that here.



If this is indeed the Kodiaq RS, then a 2.0-liter TDI engine with two turbochargers is under the hood. We've tested it in the VW Passat, and it's a 500 Nm beast. But does that make a good performance car?



Volkswagen Group has undoubtedly done crazy things like this before. The original Touareg SUV came with 4.2-liter V8, a W12, and a 5.0



But we wouldn't think of it as a worthy wearer of the RS badge. Another possibility is that we're looking at an early mule for the first Skoda plug-in hybrid model, which is expected in 2019 with a full EV to follow later.



Lastly, Skoda is also looking to launch the "



Out of all these, the RS looks to be the most plausible, since the 240 HP diesel engine has already been confirmed for this particular model. There's no sign of a charging port anywhere, not that the PHEV would necessarily need Nurburgring testing in the first place.



