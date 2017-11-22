301 MPH Hennessey Venom F5 Hypercar Interior Revealed in Full

You’d think that the interior is the least important aspect of a 301 mph hypercar, and looking at the Hennessey Venom F5, that seems to be kind of accurate. It’s not that it’s unattractive, it’s just that everything appears to serve a very precise purpose: to go fast.

Hennessey plans to build 24 of these hypercars while asking $1.6 million in exchange for each of them. We think the American company could have asked for much more than that and still sell every last one of them before even building the first. Not that $1.6 million is pocket money or anything. The Texas-built hypercar is no Bugatti Chiron. Luxury was not on the designers’ minds when penning the inside of this yellow missile, and it shows. There are swathes of exposed carbon fiber, seats that seem covered in Alcantara, and accents that match the exterior paintwork. It pretty much follows the recipe we’ve seen in other similar vehicles like the Koenigsegg Agera RS that has just set a new top speed record for a production car earlier this month.Speaking of the Swedish hypercar, it’s that precise record the Venom F5 is gunning for. First introduced at the SEMA show in Las Vegas the other month, Hennessey’s new project is said to reach speeds of over 300 miles per hour, which would easily make it the fastest production car. Given the company’s past, we have no reason to doubt those numbers, and if anything, its interior will only support that claim.They say the Venom F5 can reach 186 mph (300 km/h) quicker than a Formula One car, and as if that weren’t enough, it looks like the American hypercar might have also stolen its steering wheel . Well, at least some inspiration for it. Its shape leave no doubts as to what was on the designers’ mood boards and the plethora of buttons as well as the large display that substitutes the instrument cluster add to that race car feeling.That would make sense since Hennessey published two versions of the interior – one with a conventional instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, and one with the display mounted on it – and it seems like the latter is indeed the racing version. Reading that screen while fully locked with both hands on the wheel would have required x-ray vision, so the street-going car will get its display mounted in a more conservative place.One aspect that shows how important it was for Hennessey to reach those performance levels are the footwells that converge toward the center. Not the most comfortable options for the driver and passenger, but having a 0.33 Cd drag coefficient comes at a cost.Hennessey plans to build 24 of these hypercars while asking $1.6 million in exchange for each of them. We think the American company could have asked for much more than that and still sell every last one of them before even building the first. Not that $1.6 million is pocket money or anything.