autoevolution
 

Hennessey Venom F5 Interior Teaser Shows Steering Wheel-Mounted Gear Selector

20 Nov 2017, 12:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Since the automobile became something of a consumer good, automakers have experimented with the idea of gear lever/selector over and over again. For the 2018 model year, GMC made gear selection needlessly complicated for the Terrain. On the other hand, what Hennessey did to the Venom F5 is a brilliant example of minimalist design and functionality.
24 photos
Hennessey Venom F5 steering wheel and instrument clusterHennessey Venom F5 steering wheel and instrument cluster2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar
The teaser photo of the American hypercar’s interior shows the design of the steering wheel, which is clad in carbon fiber and Alcantara. At the 8 o’clock position, right next to the airbag cover, you’ll notice a rotary controller labeled P-R-N-D that also integrates the engine start button.

It’s a simple solution to one of the most used constituents of a car’s cabin, one that also shaves a few pounds by bringing together the engine start button and gear lever in one cohesive unit. The teaser further shows the driver-focused nature of the Venom F5, which brings together all essential vehicle functions on the steering wheel through lots and lots of buttons.

Indicators? Check. Headlights flash and not one but two radio buttons? Check and check. A red-accented button at the 2 o’clock position that reads boost? You betcha! To achieve the curb weight of 2,950 pounds, the Venom F5 features an all-digital instrument cluster that looks much better than the Lotus Exige-inspired analog gauge clusters of the Venom GT.

Looking at the photo with utmost attention to detail, you’ll notice that the instrument cluster features the ERS symbol right above the handbrake light. ERS stands for Energy Recovery System, which would explain the boost button on the steering wheel. The more curious thing about this piece of technology is, Hennessey didn’t mention a word about it when the Venom F5 launched at the 2017 SEMA Show. All we know is, the Bugatti Chiron-bashing hypercar promises to pack more than 1,600 horsepower from a twin-turbo V8.

 

If you want to see what the Venom F5 interior looks like then visit www.VenomF5.com tomorrow. #hennessey #venomf5

A post shared by Hennessey Performance (@hennesseyperformance) on Nov 19, 2017 at 7:52pm PST

Hennessey Venom F5 ERS Hennessey hypercar design v8 teaser
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Understand Car Noises Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How Crumple Zones Work Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Replace Your Car Battery 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
TESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioVOLVO V60 PolestarVOLVO V60 Polestar CompactVOLVO S60 PolestarVOLVO S60 Polestar CompactVOLVO V60 PolestarVOLVO V60 Polestar CompactINFINITI QX80INFINITI QX80 Large SUVAll car models  