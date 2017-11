No, we're not talking about a LaF that needs anything else than the power-delivering rear wheels and the steering-handling front wheels. Instead, this Prancing Horse features an extra wheel where a rear wing could be.In fact, the Fezza carries a bycicle, with the suction cups that allow the two-wheeler to sit in top of the 963 hp monster being placed on the rear window o the thing.Alas, the front wheel of the bike is missing and we're not exactly sure how this would fit inside the car - the wheel probably rides shotgun in the gas-electric Ferrari.The whole shenanigan was caught on camera in New Jersey, with the LaFerrari being parked in front of the sports equipment provided that used the hypercar as a promotional stunt.As you'll notice in the Instagram pics below (this LaF is on its way to becoming a social media sensation), the Maranello halo car was accompanied by others of its kind and we couldn't help but allow the 458 Speciale parked next to the LaFerrari act like an attention magnet.We'll return to the idea we dropped in the intro and remind you that people will go to great lengths for the #dailydriver hashtag these days, whether we're talking about Instagram, Facebook, YouTube or other platforms.For instance, we'll remind you of the time when Endurance racing champion Oliver Webb allowed himself to be locked inside the frunk of a 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. The shenanigan, which was just one of the recent examples of the sort, was used to bring the first UK-bound example of the Gen 2 GT3 to our attention.