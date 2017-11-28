Ferrari LaFerrari Goes for a Swim

Remember how back when the 963 hp Ferrari was launched people talked about its secret all-electric mode? Well, as it turns out, the LaF might also pack a boat mode. At least that's what we understand by checking out the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.
Of course, given the precious hybrid cargo of the Ferrari LaFerrari, the driver didn't actually go through deep water, so there's no need for a snorkel.
As those of you who have spent enough time on the automotive side of the world wide web could point out, such adventures remind us of the shenanigans delivered by the Tax The Ritch
YouTube label - here's a reminder of just how far the aficionado behind the online brand pushes automotive icons.
And while Tax The Ritch hasn't delivered any fresh stunts since January last year, its activity has been enough to inspire other gearheads. And this is how we ended up with such adventures taking place all over the world, from Western Europe
(as a coincidence, this example also involves a LaFerrari) to Russia
(Russians love their luxury, so this involves a Rolls-Royce).
Speaking of car aficionados delivering moves that might play with the image of the Holy Trinity, we'll remind you that the most daring stunt of the sort took place earlier this month in the US.
We're talking about the McLaren 720S quarter-mile run that saw
the supercar beating the McLaren P1, the Ferrari LaFerrari and the Porsche 918 Spyder. And yes, the supercar was reportedly stock, with a tire warmer being the only element that might surprise one.
Ferrari LaFerrari going for a dip ¦! Thoughts? Follow us -> @autogespot_lifestyle . . . . Pc:?
A post shared by Luxury (@autogespot_lifestyle) on Nov 27, 2017 at 7:26pm PST