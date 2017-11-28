autoevolution
 

Honda Says Your Kids Are Monsters in 2018 Odyssey Ad, and It's Probably Right

The Honda Odyssey isn't the type of vehicle you buy because you like the looks of it or how it drives - you buy it because you have two or more kids and their safety and wellbeing are more important than you having fun at the wheel.
The same can be said about any minivan out there, but now we're talking about Honda's model, so we'll focus on the Odyssey. This very simple insight into what makes people buy this type of vehicles can be seen in the way the manufacturers develop them, but also in the way they advertise them.

A minivan commercial that doesn't feature kids (or at least the traces they leave - things like toys, food crumbs, mayhem) should receive a prize just for that, but sadly this one from Honda fails to do that. It is called "Keep the Peace," and it's about two giant monsters fighting over a bus.

Raising kids is hard and if you've made the mistake of not stopping after the first, your problems haven't doubled, but increased ten-fold. Mathematics doesn't work the same way when kids are involved, and even the biggest angel can turn into a veritable Godzilla when another kid their age is around.

Honda knows that, and so it came up with a very neat feature that sees the two seats in the second row slide outward and away from each other, creating a no man's land between the two belligerents. And even though all parents love their kids, they're also the first to admit they can be a handful at times, so Honda will undoubtedly get away with suggesting they are nothing more than tiny giant monsters.

The Odyssey has other cool features that parents might appreciate when trying to negotiate a peace truce with their kids. Things like cabin talk (that will relay the driver's and front passenger's voice in the back through speakers or headphones) and cabin watch (video feed of the rear seats on the main central display) can be just as useful for keeping the peace sometimes as the ability to put some physical space between the two mongrels.

