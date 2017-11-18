Schumacher’s Ferrari F2001 Formula 1 Car Sells For $7.5 Million

The F2001 comes courtesy of technical director Ross Brawn
, chassis designer Rory Byrne, and engine department director Paolo Martinelli. From its racing debut in Australia in 2001 until the 2002 Malaysian Grand Prix, the iconic single-seater grabbed 26 podiums, claimed 10 victories, and started from pole position 13 times. It was the most dominant Formula 1 car of the period, at least until the bite-the-back-of-your-hand pretty F2002 launched in 2002.
Chassis 211 was raced by Michael Schumacher at the 2001 Monaco Grand Prix, where the seven-time world champion secured the first step of the podium. That very F2001 was estimated to sell for anything between $4 and $5.5 million, but as it happens, bidding got a lot wilder than RM Sotheby’s
expected. In fact, the winning bidder paid a whopping $7.5 million for it!
This, in turn, made RM Sotheby’s label F2001 #211 as the most expensive modern F1 car. The auction house, however, didn’t offer any explanation on what “modern”
actually means in this circumstance. In any case, $7.5 million is a lot of money. On the upside, chassis number 211 is equipped with a recently rebuilt 3.0-liter V10 engine
that revs to 18,500 rpm and is ready to storm the racing circuit at a moment’s notice if the owner wishes so.
An undisclosed percentage of the winning bid will go to the Keep Fighting foundation, whose causes are road and head safety
. Founded in 2016, the foundation’s other purpose is spreading the message to never give up.
On a related note, Schumacher
has yet to recover from the unfortunate skiing accident that left the F1 legend with a brain injury. Wife Corinna Betsch released an official statement on November 14, which reads: “The decision to protect his privacy from the public has been taken in Michael's interest.”