2019 Ferrari 488 GTO Spied, Uncovered Prototype Reveals Aggressive Front Fascia

As the Maranello-loving part of our readership is well aware, we've spied the upcoming spiced-up version of the Ferrari 488, which is tentatively labeled as the 488 GTO, on multiple occasions. Nevertheless, we can now take a peek at the aero-shaped nose of the supercar, with the visual aggression boost being noticeable.

13 photos



Of course, the front apron is just a part of the new aerodynamic scheme that will allow the racetrack-savvy Fezza to deliver a downforce increase, one that might employ active aerodynamics.



Truth be told, the competition for Ferrari's V8 mid-engined animal is stiffer than ever. And it's enough to think that two of its rivals, namely the 640 hp Lamborghini Huracan Performante and the 700 hp Porsche 911 GT2 RS have fought for the Nurburgring production car lap record, with the Neunelfer



Then there's the McLaren 720S, which is not a 100% direct rival. However, with an actual crankshaft output of around 770 ponies, the Woking missile has



As such, Ferrari needs to do much more than just play extreme CFD (computerized fluid dynamics) games. And you can be sure that the Italians are ready to deliver an extreme machine.



For one thing, the power-to-weight ratio of the 488 GTB will be seriously improved, since the track special badge will bring a melange involving an output jump to over 700 horses and noticeable diet.



The rumor mill also talks about the newcomer receiving a hybrid powerplant, but the KERS rumors need to be taken with a massive grain of salt.



The Ferrari 488 GTO will debut next year, coming to the U.S. as a 2019 model, with the Geneva Motor Show in March being a likely venue for the landing of the mid-engined beast.



Meanwhile, you can check out a prototype of this Ferrari doing its thing on the Nurburgring, with the spy footage having been recorded earlier this year.



